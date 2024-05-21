Severs Disease Treatment Market Size to Worth USD 1.87 Bn By 2031

Burlingame, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sever's Disease Treatment Market is projected to grow from USD 1.34 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2031, as per the recent study by Coherent Market Insights. One of the major drivers expected to propel the growth of the market is the increasing participation of children and teenagers in sports and athletic activities. This is leading to an increasing incidence of sport injuries and overuse injuries such as Severs disease among children and adolescents. Additionally, advancements in treatment options such as orthotics, braces and customized footwear for Severs disease are also boosting the market growth.



Get Sample Pages: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6737

Severs Disease Treatment Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.34 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $1.87 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Disease Type, By Drug, By Application, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising incidence of Sever's disease



• Increasing product launches by key market players Restraints & Challenges • Lack of awareness in underdeveloped regions



• Risk of recurrence

The growth of the Severs disease treatment market is majorly driven by the rising incidence of Severs disease among children and increasing adoption of non-surgical treatments. According to the recent study published in the Journal of Foot and Ankle Surgery in 2018, Severs disease affects around 10-15% of children between the age group of 8 to 12 years. Furthermore, the preference of parents and physicians for non-surgical treatments such as heel lifts, ice application, heel cushions and exercises is also contributing to the growth of the market.

The increasing adoption of heel lifts and custom-made orthotics is one of the major trends being observed in the Severs disease treatment market. Heel lifts help reduce pressure placed on the heel and provide relief from pain. Similarly, custom-made orthotics are prescribed as they are molded precisely as per foot structure providing targeted support to the affected area. Additionally, the emergence of combination therapies using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs along with physical therapies to manage inflammation and pain is another vital trend stimulating market growth.

The acute disease type segment currently dominates the market and accounts for the largest share. Acute Severs disease typically only lasts a few weeks and often resolves on its own with rest, ice therapy, stretching, and over-the-counter pain relievers. Around 150 words

The chronic disease type segment is expected to witness significant growth going forward. Chronic Severs disease is long-lasting and does not improve without treatment. Patients often experience flare ups of symptoms over time. Treatments for chronic Severs disease include custom orthotic inserts, physical therapy, and prescription anti-inflammatory medications.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6737

Recent Developments:

In November 2023, In Singapore, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical introduced the Salonpas Diclofenac Patch 1%.

In January 2023, Yaral Pharma announced the release of authorized generic version of IBSA Pharma Flector topical system, diclofenac epolamine topical system 1.3%.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Severs Disease Treatment market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031, driven by the rising incidence of heel pain in children and adults. On the basis of disease type, the acute segment is expected to hold a dominant position owing to its high prevalence.

On the basis of drug, diclofenac segment is expected to hold a dominant position, due to its widespread usage for pain relief. On the basis of application, over-the-counter segment is expected to hold a dominant position due to increasing self-medication. On the basis of distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment is expected to hold a dominant position due to higher patient footfall.

The key players operating in the Severs Disease Treatment market include AstraZeneca, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, AbbVie Inc., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Lonza, Lupin, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., IBSA Institut Biochimique SA. Strategic collaborations and new product launches are some of the key strategies adopted by major players in the market.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6737

Related Reports:

• Cosentyx Drug Market

• Lenalidomide Drug Market

• Uterine Fibroids Treatment Drugs Market

• Topical Drug Delivery Market

About Us:



Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.