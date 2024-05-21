Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 21/05/2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 May 2024.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 25 April 2024

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 13 may 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 36.1119 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 14 may 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 36.1083 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 15 may 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 36.3617 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 16 may 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 36.1990 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 17 may 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 35.5618 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/2024-05-21-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €378,957,297

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

