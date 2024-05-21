Sun Country Airlines Customers Can Now Book Winter and Spring Break Travel for 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) today extended its selling schedule through April 29, 2025, for travelers to book December holidays, winter vacations, and spring break travel – including more days of the week during the season to our most popular destinations.

This is Sun Country’s largest winter schedule so far with the number of flights and seats available from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Highlights of the Sun Country 2025 winter season include:

“Sun Country is continuing to grow our schedule from MSP to the warm destinations that are most popular with our customers,” said Grant Whitney, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Sun Country. “These are the places our customers love to visit with flights on more days of the week through the season. We’re building on what works well for us and our travelers.”

New destinations for Milwaukee customers

Sun Country also announced new, seasonal service from Milwaukee to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Montego Bay, Jamaica -- in addition to returning seasonal service to Cancun. With eight total destinations, including Fort Myers, Orlando and Phoenix, Sun Country will offer the most international destinations from Milwaukee.

Sun Country Airlines operates 122 routes serving 108 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean, providing safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices. Sun Country’s onboard experience includes state-of-the-art seating equipment, comfortable recline and in-seat power in most seats. Sun Country also provides free in-flight entertainment on our guests’ devices and complimentary non-alcoholic beverages. We are proud to partner with many Minnesota and Midwest-based companies to highlight their local products on our menu.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia.