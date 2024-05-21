Company Announcement no. 151 – 2024

Copenhagen, May 21st, 2024

Update on Belgium: Minority shareholders have submitted a minority claim on behalf of GreenMobility Belgium NV

The minority shareholders of GreenMobility Belgium NV have submitted a minority claim on behalf of the Belgian company.

GreenMobility A/S established its operation in Belgium in 2020. GreenMobility has a majority share in the Belgian subsidiary, with 78.6%. The minority shareholders, also represented in the Board of Directors, have 21.4%.

The claim is considered unjustified by GreenMobility A/S and the claim will be rejected in full. Consequently, GreenMobility A/S will not make any reservations in this respect. GreenMobility A/S maintains its financial guidance for 2024.

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs. More than 250,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

