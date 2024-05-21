Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Sweet Eddie’s Inc. to Sweetmore Bakeries

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Sweet Eddie’s Inc. by Sweetmore Bakeries.



Sweet Eddie’s is an SQF-certified wholesale bakery specializing in producing high quality cinnamon rolls and other yeast-raised sweet goods for top retail chains across the United States. Sweet Eddie’s is based in Atlanta, GA and has been serving its customers since 1998.

Ed Allen, founder and president of Sweet Eddie’s, stated, “Our partnership with Sweetmore Bakeries will allow us to continue to invest in our facility and team and enable our growth with current and future customers.”

Sweetmore Bakeries is a Chicago-based family of specialty bakeries with 300+ employees and four facilities across the United States. Sweetmore produces premium baked goods that help differentiate its customers’ assortments and solve operational challenges. Sweetmore serves customers across the United States in the retail in-store bakery and foodservice channels, providing biscotti, brownies, dessert bars, cakes, cookies, muffins, Danish, granola, icings, fillings, and more. Sweetmore Bakeries is a portfolio company of Shore Capital.

Shore Capital, a Chicago based private equity firm with offices in Nashville and Detroit, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries.

For more information, please contact Don Krier at dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com or call, 203-389-8400 x201.