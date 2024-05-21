BeyondTrust Announces Star Partners for 2024 during Go Beyond World Tour

BeyondTrust recognized partners who have gone above and beyond with their contributions to their customers and partner ecosystem

Nominees are judged on several criteria, including innovation, forging strong alliances, and driving a faster time to value

ATLANTA, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced this year’s BeyondTrust Star Partners. These Awards recognize Partners from the BeyondTrust ecosystem who have made a significant impact for their customers, aiding them in achieving their objectives and providing outstanding customer experience throughout the process.

Focusing on what matters most to customers and moving away from typical revenue-focused awards, award winners were celebrated in three regional award ceremonies, which took place during the five tour locations of BeyondTrust’s annual customer and partner conference, Go Beyond. Partners from APJ, EMEA, and North America were recognized for their achievements in six categories to celebrate the partners who are innovating solutions, accelerating outcomes, forging strong alliances, providing exceptional customer service, delivering added value, and strengthening the partner ecosystem.

BeyondTrust Innovation Award 2024 – This accolade recognizes the Partner whose groundbreaking solutions have propelled our customers toward unparalleled business outcomes. This year’s winners include: HCLTech (Americas), Perfekt Pty Ltdt. (APJ), and Bitsiel (EMEA).

BeyondTrust Acceleration Award 2024 – The Acceleration Award highlights the partner who contributes significantly to business growth in the region by bringing in new customers and expanding existing ones. This year's winners are: Optiv (Americas), CyberCX (APJ), and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (EMEA).

BeyondTrust Alliance Award 2024 – This award recognizes the Technology Alliance Partner whose collaboration with BeyondTrust has elevated efficiency and fortified security for our customers. This year's winners are: Amazon Web Services (AWS) (Americas) and Ping Identity (APJ).

BeyondTrust Customer Outcome Award 2024 – This award honors the Partner who has gone above and beyond, driving customer success and ensuring lightning-fast time to value. This year BeyondTrust recognized: Integral Partners, a Xalient Company (Americas), iSecurity (APJ), and DotNext (EMEA).

BeyondTrust Ecosystem Award 2024 – This award showcases a partner who has fully embraced BeyondTrust's partner ecosystem, safeguarding our mutual customers from cyberthreats and ensuring their identities and access remain secure. This year's winners include: Stratascale - an SHI company (Americas), Deloitte (APJ), and CyberIAM (EMEA).

BeyondTrust Value Add Award 2024 – This award highlights the distributor who is continuously seeking more ways to add value to BeyondTrust, our partners, and our customers. This year's ceremony celebrated the following winners: Ingram Micro (Americas), Westcon-Comstor (APJ), and Miel (EMEA).

“I am delighted to congratulate all of this year’s esteemed Star Partner winners on their well-deserved recognition,” said Rob Spee, SVP of Global Partner Ecosystems at BeyondTrust. “Their dedication, hard work, and innovative thinking directly impacts our customers, helping them achieve their goals, faster. Our partners are instrumental in ensuring our customers’ successes and we are proud to continue building strong relationships with each of these companies.”

Learn more about each of the BeyondTrust Star Partner winners here, and for more information about the BeyondTrust PartnerTrust Ecosystem click here.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, enabling organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access. We offer the only platform with both intelligent identity threat detection and a privilege control plane that delivers zero-trust based least privilege to shrink your attack surface and eliminate security blind spots.

BeyondTrust protects identities, access, and endpoints across your organization, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are leading the charge in innovating identity-first security and are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, plus a global ecosystem of partners. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

