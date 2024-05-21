Investors who lost money with shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) shares. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for certain NASDAQ: PANW shares.

Investors, who purchased Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) shares and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: PANW shares, have also certain options

On February 27, 2024, an investor in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) filed a lawsuit against Palo Alto Networks, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company’s consolidation and platformization initiatives were not driving increased market share to a significant degree, that the Company would need to ramp up platformization and free product offerings to entice customers to adopt more of their platforms, that the Company’s high growth in billings was not sustainable, that new AI offerings were not facilitating greater platformization and consolidation, and that as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

