Tenneco Inc. Announces Appointment of Governor Chris Christie to Board of Directors

NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco announced today that Governor Chris Christie was appointed to its Board of Directors, effective May 30, 2024.



Governor Christie has extensive leadership experience. On January 19, 2010, he was inaugurated as the 55th Governor of the State of New Jersey and re-elected with 60% of the vote in November of 2013 and served two terms as Governor. He was also a Republican Presidential candidate in 2016 and 2024.

“We are delighted to welcome Governor Christie to the Board of Directors,” said Jim Voss, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tenneco. “His extensive governance experience and proven leadership track record will contribute substantially to the future growth and success of Tenneco.”

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through its DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

www.tenneco.com

