Malonic Acid Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 169.0 Mn By 2033, At 3.2% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Global Malonic Acid Market size is expected to reach USD 127.1 million by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 169.0 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.2 % according to Dimension Market Research.

Malonic acid or C3H4O4, is a versatile organic dicarboxylic acid, appearing as a soluble white crystalline solid, which serves as a fundamental raw material in chemical processes, mainly in agriculture, playing a vital role in insecticides, herbicides, & fungicides production.

Further, its involvement in various chemical reactions improves its value in crop protection products, contributing to industry growth. Flavor enhancers as application is ready to dominate the malonic acid market mainly due to their increasing use as a flavoring agent & acidulant in the food & beverage sector. Also, the increasing demand for malonic acid in this industry is projected to remain strong in the coming years providing growth opportunities for producers.

Important Insights

The global malonic acid market is expected to grow by USD 39.0 million by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 3.2% .

by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of . Food grades are anticipated to dominate the global malonic acid market based on grade with the largest revenue share in 2024, as consumers search for more natural and clean-label ingredients in their food products.

Flavor enhancers, primarily used in the food & beverage sector, dominated the malonic acid market in 2024, as their numerous applications, including acidity control & pharmaceutical use, contribute to consistent demand.

Food & Beverage is forecasted to hold the largest market share of 32.2 % and dominate the global market based on end-use in 2024, fueled by increased demand for malonates as flavoring agents. Also, its versatility, serving as an acidulant & raw material, drives its broad application.

and dominate the global market based on end-use in 2024, fueled by increased demand for malonates as flavoring agents. Also, its versatility, serving as an acidulant & raw material, drives its broad application. Europe is expected to dominate the malonic acid market in 2024 with a 45.2 % share, driven by pharmaceuticals and food & beverage sectors. Also, strong industry growth sustains malonic acid demand globally.

Latest Trends

A major trend in the chemical sector is increasing focus on using renewable raw materials for malonic acid production, showing a shift towards eco-friendly & sustainable practices.

The adoption of more environmentally friendly manufacturing techniques & technologies is on the rise, driving the growth of the malonic acid market.

Global Malonic Acid Market: Competitive Landscape

In the malonic acid market, global players look to a dynamic landscape through strategic approaches, as they focus on operational strategies like capacity expansions, innovative R&D, and strategic partnerships to improve competitiveness.

Further focusing on production capacity growth, distributor collaborations, & substantial investments in research highlights players' commitment in staying ahead.

Some of the major players in the market include Lonza Group, Lygos, Trace Zero LLC, J&K Scientific Ltd, TATEYAMA KASEI, Columbus Chemical Industries, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Lonza Group

Shanghai Nanxiang Reagent Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Kemi-Works Chemical Co., Ltd.

Columbus Chemical Industries, Inc.

TATEYAMA KASEI Co., Ltd.

Trace Zero LLC

J&K Scientific Limited

Lagos

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Medical Chem (Yancheng) Manuf. Co., Ltd.

Other Key Players

Global Malonic Acid Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 127.1 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 169.0 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 3.2 % Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 29.1% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Grade, By Application, By End Use Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

Europe is anticipated to dominate the malonic acid market with a commanding 45.2% share in 2024, driven by different sectors like pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and more. The strong growth in these industries is expected to drive sustained demand for malonic acid. In advanced nations like Europe and North America, many top organizations use malonic acid in pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, personal care, and cosmetics.

Also, North America's advanced healthcare sector, mainly in the US & Mexico, contributes to the growing malonic acid demand. Moreover, in Asia Pacific, Japan, India, & China, significant production of malonic acid is spurred by population growth, rising incomes, & increasing demand in the food & beverage sector.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Market Analysis

Flavor enhancers as application is predicted to lead the malonic acid market, holding a maximum share of 27.5% in 2024. This remarkable growth can be credited to the wide utilization of this acid as a flavoring agent & acidulant within the sector of food & beverages. The rising desire for malonic acid in this sector is anticipated to remain robust by 2033, showing growth opportunities for producers. Furthermore, malonic acid is used as an acidity controller, pharmaceutical excipient, & food preservative, along with functioning as a precursor to polyesters & playing a vital role as an active compound in alkyd resins.

The strong foothold of this acid in the segment of flavor enhancers reflects its invaluable effect in improving taste & enhancing acidity in several food items. This wide range of usage across numerous sectors because of its immense advantages has bolstered its demand & contributed to its significant market share.

Growth Drivers

The global malonic acid market has seen significant expansion in the food additives and cosmetics industries. There's a rising need for malonic acid derivatives in coatings and pharmaceuticals due to their ability to transport nutrients and active pharmaceutical ingredients like Diclazuril, contributing to market growth.

Regulatory standards advocating for bio-based synthetic chemicals in regions such as Europe and the United States are expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Consequently, companies are prioritizing bio-based approaches to comply with regulations while also driving innovation in malonic acid production.

Restraints

The malonic acid market faces challenges due to its potential to cause various symptoms affecting the eyes, skin, and respiratory system. It can lead to eye & skin irritation, as well as respiratory discomfort if inhaled.

Ingestion of malonic acid may result in gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In such instances, prompt medical intervention is necessary to manage potential complications and provide appropriate treatment.

Growth Opportunities

Consumers are highly aware of their grooming and beauty product choices, driving up the demand for innovative and efficient ingredients such as malonic acid. These acids boast antioxidant qualities, making them highly sought-after for products focused on anti-aging and skin protection.

Continued research and development and innovations like bio-based production methods hold great promise. These advancements offer eco-friendly alternatives that appeal to sustainability-focused sectors and consumers.Top of Form

Malonic Acid Market Segmentation

By Grade

Food Grade

Technical Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Application

Flavor Enhancer

Additive

pH Controller

API

Precursor

Others

By End-Use

Agriculture Pharmaceuticals Plastics Paints & Coatings Food & Beverages Beverages Confectionery Baked items Fruit Preparations & Preserves Others



Recent Developments in the Malonic Acid Market

June 2023 : Lonza Group Ltd. acquired Synaffix, a Dutch biotech company, to strengthen its bioconjugates portfolio by integrating Synaffix's advanced technology platform and R&D capabilities in payload and site-specific linker technology.

Lonza Group Ltd. acquired Synaffix, a Dutch biotech company, to strengthen its bioconjugates portfolio by integrating Synaffix's advanced technology platform and R&D capabilities in payload and site-specific linker technology. April 2023 : , Lonza Group Ltd. partnered with South Korea's ABL Bio to offer comprehensive support for the development and manufacturing of ABL Bio's bispecific antibody candidate.

, Lonza Group Ltd. partnered with South Korea's ABL Bio to offer comprehensive support for the development and manufacturing of ABL Bio's bispecific antibody candidate. March 2023 : Wacker Chemie AG acquired ADL BioPharma to bolster its biotech sector and move closer to achieving growth objectives in the life sciences business.

Wacker Chemie AG acquired ADL BioPharma to bolster its biotech sector and move closer to achieving growth objectives in the life sciences business. April 2022 : Lygos Inc. & Flexible Solution International agreed to merge in an all-stock deal, integrating their technology platforms to enhance organic acid offerings and meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions.

Lygos Inc. & Flexible Solution International agreed to merge in an all-stock deal, integrating their technology platforms to enhance organic acid offerings and meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions. November 2022: Lygos Inc. announced a collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks for a two-year collaboration to create biodegradable formulations &specialized polymer-based products, advancing sustainability initiatives through innovative bioengineering programs.

