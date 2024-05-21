Ampicillin Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 480.1 Mn By 2033, At 2.4% CAGR: Insights by Dimension Market Research

New York, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Ampicillin Market size is expected to reach USD 388.1 million by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 480.1 million by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.4% from 2024 to 2033.

An antibiotic ampicillin, which belongs to the Penicillin group and has a broad spectrum of antibacterial action, interferes with bacterial cell wall synthesis, effective against both gram-positive and gram-negative microorganisms.

It is frequently prescribed for respiratory, urinary, meningoencephalitis, and gastrointestinal diseases and it works by damaging fundamental bacterial structures for an effective treatment.

Important Insights

Market Size: The Ampicillin market is expected to grow by USD 92.0 million by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of 2.4% during the same forecasted period i.e. 2024 to 2033.

Ampicillin sodium for injection dominates, effective against several bacterial infections, including respiration, urinary, pores and skin, and intra-abdominal infections, because of its instantaneous action by intravenous administration. By Mode of Administration Segment: Oral administration is projected to dominate this segment, comprising 63.7% of the market, offering convenience and non-invasiveness, imparting comfort and non-invasiveness, at the same time as intravenous and intramuscular routes are preferred for significantly unwell patients.

Oral administration is projected to dominate this segment, comprising of the market, offering convenience and non-invasiveness, imparting comfort and non-invasiveness, at the same time as intravenous and intramuscular routes are preferred for significantly unwell patients. By Disease Indication Segment: Infections dominate, constituting the highest market share, as ampicillin effectively treats a range of bacterial infections such as those affecting the gut, belly, bladder, and respiratory tract.

Infections dominate, constituting the highest market share, as ampicillin effectively treats a range of bacterial infections such as those affecting the gut, belly, bladder, and respiratory tract. By Distribution Channel Segment: Hospital Pharmacies are anticipated to lead with a 64.9% market share, offering a range of medications including injectables for urgent bacterial infection treatment, leveraging specialized infrastructure and emergency readiness.

Latest Trends

Population growth fuels demand for ampicillin as it correlates with increased illness rates, driving market expansion.

Urbanization in developing nations contributes to higher bacterial infection rates due to poor sanitation, boosting ampicillin demand.

Regulatory oversight by organizations like WHO and CDC influences market growth by setting standards and guiding industry practices.

Widespread antibiotic usage fosters resistance, underscoring the need for ampicillin and sustaining market demand.

Globalization facilitates market growth by expanding access to ampicillin and fostering international collaboration on healthcare issues.

Ampicillin Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of this market is highly versatile because of the presence of major pharmaceutical production giants, regional players, and emerging startups who are closely investing in research and development to gain a competitive edge. Major pharmaceutical companies within the global ampicillin market are constantly working on the advancement of present formulations like pills, capsules, injections, and suspensions.

While now a due to the huge use of wide-spectrum antibiotics, users have evolved an anti-microbial resistance in opposition to antibiotics that acts as one of the fundamental major challenges to this marketplace and pushes these companies to increase their product portfolio further.

Some of the prominent market players:

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Sandoz International GmbH

Sanofi S.A.

Other Key Players

Ampicillin Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 388.1 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 480.1 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 2.4% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 37.2% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Component, By Technology, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to command this market with 37.2% of the total market share by the end of 2024. In this region, the United States and Canada who are known for their well-developed healthcare infrastructure work as the primary reason that push the growth of this region in the global ampicillin market.

The presence of many well-known educational and research organizations like Stanford University and Johns Hopkins University in this region further pushes the growth of North America in the global ampicillin market. Many countries in this region offer public health initiatives like vaccination programs and infection control measures which are aimed at controlling bacterial infection.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Market Analysis

Ampicillin sodium for intravenous infusion with antibacterial activity is forecast to become the leader among competitors, providing coverage against respiratory, urinary, skin, and intra-abdominal infections with very good practicality. This may be seen as an asset since it is effective against both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, as well as for urgent cases because it is fast-acting through intravenous administration.

Oral administration will be positioning itself as the most popular way of administration which should result in capturing 63.7% of market space by 2024. Ampicillin capsules and tablets as oral formulations are most preferred because of the convenience they offer, especially for active patients. When it comes to critically ill patients who might not be able to initiate oral drug intake, intravenous or intramuscular routes are preferred since the availability of emergency treatment largely enhances relief.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases: A rise in infectious diseases, driven by population growth, urbanization, and contaminated water systems, is accelerating the demand for ampicillin.

A rise in infectious diseases, driven by population growth, urbanization, and contaminated water systems, is accelerating the demand for ampicillin. Advancements in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Technological advancements have improved the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of ampicillin production, especially with third-generation cephalosporins, making it more accessible in emerging economies.

Growth Opportunities

Entry in Emerging Markets: Emerging markets like Asia-Pacific and Latin America present significant growth opportunities due to increased healthcare spending, more healthcare facilities, and greater awareness of infectious diseases.

Emerging markets like Asia-Pacific and Latin America present significant growth opportunities due to increased healthcare spending, more healthcare facilities, and greater awareness of infectious diseases. Expansion Strategies: Collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions can foster innovation and market expansion through synergistic effects.

Restraints

Antibiotic Resistance: The rise of antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains necessitates the development of new antibiotics, increasing R&D costs and posing a major threat to the ampicillin market.

The rise of antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains necessitates the development of new antibiotics, increasing R&D costs and posing a major threat to the ampicillin market. Regulatory Hurdles: Stringent regulatory approvals and compliance requirements can delay the market entry of new ampicillin formulations, impeding market growth.

Ampicillin Market Segmentation

By Type

Ampicillin Sodium for Injection

Ampicillin Sodium

Ampicillin Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium for Injection

Ampicillin Sodium and Cloxacillin Sodium for Injection

Others

By Mode of Administration

Oral Capsules Tablets Syrup Drops Others

Intravenous

Intramuscular

By Disease Indication

Infection Intestine Stomach Bladder Respiratory Tract Others

Gonorrhea

Pneumonia

Meningitis

Salmonella Infections

Endocarditis

Other

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Recent Developments in the Ampicillin Market

January 2024 : An international collaboration influenced Lancet Microbe to study accurate antibiotic resistance by testing in Enterococcus faecium genomes which will be crucial for combating antimicrobial resistance.

: An international collaboration influenced Lancet Microbe to study accurate antibiotic resistance by testing in Enterococcus faecium genomes which will be crucial for combating antimicrobial resistance. May 2023: The FDA approved Xacduro for treating hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by Acinetobacter baumannii in patients 18 years and older.

The FDA approved Xacduro for treating hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by Acinetobacter baumannii in patients 18 years and older. December 2022: The WHO urged pharmaceutical companies to prioritize antibiotic development for newborns due to rising antibiotic resistance by proposing collaboration between companies and organizations for effective treatment.

The WHO urged pharmaceutical companies to prioritize antibiotic development for newborns due to rising antibiotic resistance by proposing collaboration between companies and organizations for effective treatment. November 2022: Sandoz invested USD 50 million in an Austrian facility to boost penicillin production, addressing global antibiotic demand as part of a USD 250 million antibiotics network investment.

