Global Organic Cheese Market Size To Worth USD 16.9 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 7.63%

New York, United States, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organic Cheese Market Size is to Grow from USD 8.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 16.9 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.63% during the projected period.





Organic cheese is made from cow's milk lacking the use of chemical additives and following an organic diet. In this process, the animals that produce the milk for organic cheese are frequently fed organic feed, implying that the crops they consume are grown without chemical pesticides or fertilizers. Furthermore, farmers avoid using synthetic fertilizers or pesticides on their grazing fields, as well as hormones or genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in their livestock operations. Organic cheese is in high demand due to its nutritional value. Consumer awareness and a preference for healthier, more sustainable food options have driven up demand for organic cheese. Concerns about synthetic chemicals, hormones, and antibiotics in conventional dairy methods have led to an increase in organic alternatives. Due to natural cheese being healthier than conventional cheese, the market for organic cheese is expanding globally. As a result, greater understanding and awareness of organic farming methods and food production are anticipated to support market expansion. The rise in demand for organic cheeses has also been greatly aided by the expansion of specialty and exotic food trends. The abundance of organic cheese options available draws attention to the demand from consumers for unique flavors and high-quality products. The rise in demand for organic cheeses has also been greatly aided by the expansion of specialty and exotic food trends. The abundance of organic cheese options available draws attention to the demand from consumers for unique flavors and high-quality products. The organic cheese industry faces significant challenges as a result of stringent environmental regulations governing chemical usage and disposal. The ongoing need for research and development to create unique and customized organic cheese raises development costs. Organic cheese requires organic milk, which is derived from milk produced by organic cows. However, the supply of organic milk is limited due to the fact that there are fewer organic dairy farms than conventional ones. As a result, organic cheese is frequently more expensive than regular cheese, making it less affordable for budget-conscious consumers.

The cheddar segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global organic cheese market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global organic cheese market is divided into cheddar, mozzarella, swiss, parmesan, and feta. Among these, the cheddar segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global organic cheese market during the projected timeframe. Cheddar cheese is considered a nutritious and wholesome food with many health benefits. In addition to its delicious taste and longer shelf life, cheddar cheese contains various nutrients essential for proper metabolism.

The block segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global organic cheese market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the form, the global organic cheese market is divided into slices, blocks, cubes, and spreads. Among these, the block segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global organic cheese market during the projected timeframe. Cheese blocks are less susceptible to spoil due to their larger size and strong packaging, allowing them to keep the cheese fresher for longer. For this reason, customers who wish to store cheese for a long time find them to be a popular option.

The retail distribution segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the organic cheese market during the estimated period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global organic cheese market is divided into food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others. Among these, the retail distribution segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the organic cheese market during the estimated period. Additionally, e-commerce platforms like Big Basket and Blinkit offer a space for established and emerging businesses to reach a global customer base. Consequently, the distribution model for organic cheese is evolving to become more digital and customer-centric.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global organic cheese market over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global organic cheese market over the forecast period. European consumers have a strong preference for organic and sustainable food options, which is being driven by increased awareness of environmental and health concerns. The European Union's strict organic farming regulations and certifications ensure the authenticity and quality of organic products. Furthermore, a strong emphasis on organic farming, increased consumer knowledge and preferences for organic food items, and diverse culinary traditions are expected to drive market demand. The global organic cheese industry in Europe is booming as a result of the rise of a balanced lifestyle, growing health concerns, production, e-commerce, and online grocery shopping, all of which have made it easier for customers to access a wider range of organic cheese. European consumers have a strong preference for organic and environmentally friendly food options, which is being driven by greater awareness of health and environmental issues.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global organic cheese market during the projected timeframe. This expansion can be attributed to factors such as rising consumer purchasing power, growing demand for milk products, and the influence of Western eating habits in countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India. Furthermore, the expansion of retail channels and rising awareness of the health benefits of organic products are driving this growth. Organic milk consumption and production continue to rise throughout Europe. It is one of the regions with the highest consumption of wine, cheese, pastry, and confectionary products, which has increased demand for the organic cheese sector further growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global organic cheese market include Arla Foods, Aurora Organic Dairy, Danone, Eden Foods, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Groupe Lactalis S.A, Hormel Foods, Kerry Group plc, Kraft, La Vache qui rit, Organic Valley, Ornua, Purity Foods, Inc., Savencia Fromage & Dairy, The Kroger Co. and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Arla Foods announced its collaboration with an Indonesian dairy initiative to produce the country’s first locally-made organic cheese. The project, in partnership with the Yogyakarta-based dairy cooperative LPPM and Arla Foods Ingredients, aims to enhance local milk quality and yield through Arla’s dairy farming expertise.

