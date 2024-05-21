SHLS LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. ("Shoals Technologies" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHLS) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Shoals Technologies investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Shoals Class A common stock between January 27, 2021 and May 7, 2024 inclusive, including purchases directly in Shoals’ December 2022 secondary public offering of Class A common stock. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/shoals-technologies-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=80742&wire=3

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Shoals did not deliver EBOS, electrical balance of system, products that met the highest levels of quality and reliability; (2) Shoals had received reports of exposed copper conduit in EBOS wire harnessess in a large number of solar fields and was aware that a significant portion of its wire harnesses had defects; (3) Shoals would have to incur between $60 million to $185 million in costs to remediate the wire shrinkback issue; and (4) Shoals had understated its cost of revenue by millions of dollars. As a result, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Shoals Technologies during the relevant time frame, you have until May 21, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

