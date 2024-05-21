Elite Auctions Presents Elegantly Designed, Private Oasis at 445 Putter Point Drive, Naples, FL at Auction on June 10





NAPLES, Fla., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Auctions , a leader in luxury real estate auctions and marketing, is pleased to announce the upcoming auction without reserve of a meticulously crafted luxury home at 445 Putter Point Drive in Naples, Florida . This 5 bedroom plus office, 5.5 bathroom property offers nearly 5,000 square feet of living space and is the very epitome of fine Southwest Florida living.

Located in the sought-after Moorings community, the home embodies coastal living with unparalleled elegance and functionality. Constructed in 2008 by renowned builders 41 West, and boasting design work by Architectural Digest recognized Ashley Martin Home, 445 Putter Point Drive home offers a blend of sophistication and comfort. With five en suite bedrooms, including two on the first floor, residents and guests experience privacy and tranquility throughout. The primary bedroom, located on the first floor, features a tray ceiling, a sitting area with bay windows, and direct access to the pool area through glass sliders.

Attention to detail is evident throughout the property, from gleaming hardwood floors to the uniquely designed tile in all bathrooms. The main floor’s vaulted ceilings take the entertainment spaces to new heights with an incredible wow moment. Rooms for relaxing include a spacious great room overlooking the pool and lanai, a formal dining room/music room, and an upstairs loft with a reading nook and wall-mounted TV. Outdoor amenities include a luxurious pool with water features and integrated spa, an outdoor kitchen with a built-in gas grill, and lush tropical landscaping.

"445 Putter Point Drive offers coastal living in the heart of it all, with impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail at every turn," said Randy Haddaway, Founder and CEO of Elite Auctions. “We look forward to showcasing this property to potential buyers."

Conveniently located within a close proximity to the beach and the Village at Venetian Bay, residents can embrace the coastal lifestyle just a few steps outside their door. Optional membership to the private Moorings Beach Club provides access to exclusive amenities.

“Of all the properties we have had the pleasure of representing, this gem truly stands out as a home that immediately makes you feel comfortable and 'at home',” said Yasmin Saad PA, Co-Founder of The Saad Team at Compass. “The next owner will not only win the auction, but they will ultimately win a lifestyle.”

Previews for the home take place every Saturday and Sunday beginning May 25th and ending June 9th from 1-4PM EST. The auction will take place on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 11:00AM EST, providing prospective buyers with the opportunity to bid on this exceptional property. Registration begins at 9:00AM EST. Broker participation is encouraged. Remote bids will be accepted by phone.

For more information about the auction or to schedule a private showing, please visit Elite Auctions website or contact Tara McLean of Elite Auctions at 844-94-ELITE or Tara@EliteAuctions.com.

IMAGES: To view and download images of 445 Putter Point Drive, please click here (photo credit: La Casa Tour): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1N9Jazc4iJFjvdakce5_mCO5g4v2WXyUQ?usp=sharing

About ELITE AUCTIONS

Elite Auctions stands at the forefront of the luxury real estate market, offering an unparalleled auction experience that caters to a discerning global clientele. Renowned for our unwavering commitment to excellence and a revolutionary zeal for innovation, we redefine the real estate auction process. By fostering a transparent and swift transactional environment, we ensure that sellers and buyers find mutual benefit and satisfaction. Our esteemed collective of real estate auction specialists, digital marketing professionals, and seasoned auctioneers collaborates seamlessly to deliver extraordinary service, providing optimal returns for our clients' prestigious properties. Discover the Elite Auctions difference at www.eliteauctions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9aff28ef-00e3-42e2-b714-d8785bdc91ec