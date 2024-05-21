EVOLVE 2024 Welcomes AWS Leader to Discuss the Transformative Power of Generative AI

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, is pleased to announce that Vidya Sagar Ravipati, Applied Science Manager at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Innovation Center, will be a guest speaker at its EVOLVE 2024 conference, June 4-7 in Austin, TX. Exclusively designed for Asure Reseller partners, EVOLVE offers a blend of strategic insights and practical sessions aimed at helping HCM resellers drive growth and enhance efficiency.



Vidya Sagar Ravipati is a seasoned expert in large-scale distributed systems and machine learning. As the Applied Science Manager at the Generative AI Innovation Center, Vidya Sagar leads a team at the cutting edge of generative AI applications. These include personalized chatbots, hyper-personalization, call center analytics, image and video understanding, knowledge graph-augmented large language models, and personalized advertising. The AWS Generative AI Innovation Center helps customers navigate the new era of innovation with strategic guidance and delivery of impactful Generative AI solutions. Vidya’s work is instrumental in helping AWS customers across various industries accelerate their AI and cloud adoption journey.



“Next-generation HCM technology is all about integrating advanced AI and machine learning capabilities to create more agile, efficient, and user-centric solutions,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure. “We’re thrilled to have Vidya share with our reseller partner community how our collaboration with AWS enables us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in HCM, to expedite innovation and deliver exceptional user experiences.”

In his session titled “Transformative Power of Generative AI,” Vidya Sagar Ravipati will delve into how Asure is leveraging the transformative potential of AI through its partnership with AWS and the Generative AI Innovation Center. This collaboration connects AWS AI and ML experts with development teams like Asure’s, enabling the envisioning, design, and launch of new generative AI products and features.

Attendees will learn how these technologies can optimize workflows, enhance user experiences, and turn innovative ideas into reality faster and more effectively. This session is set to provide invaluable insights into the future of AI and its practical applications in driving digital transformation.

As a member of the AWS Application Modernization Lab, Asure collaborates directly with AWS to define and leverage an innovative development framework to enhance its HCM SaaS (“Software as a Service”) offerings with advancements like cloud optimization and artificial intelligence “(AI”) to deliver premium agility and speed to market.



About Asure

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

