Results of Unifiedpost Group Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2024

PRESS RELEASE - Regulated Information

La Hulpe, Belgium – 21 May 2024, 9:30 p.m. CET – Regulated Information – Unifiedpost Group SA (Euronext Brussels: UPG) (Unifiedpost, Group), a leading provider of integrated business communications, today announced the outcome of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 21 May 2024.

This evening, Unifiedpost Group held its AGM, with 80,29% shareholder participation. All agenda items ( here ) received the required majority of votes in favour of the Board of Directors' recommendations ( here ).

In particular, the candidate directors proposed by Alychlo SA did not obtain the required majority at the AGM to be elected as directors of the company, and the majority of the shareholders voted against Alychlo SA's proposal to dismiss AS Partners BV and First Performance AG as directors.

The minutes, voting results and presentation of the AGM will be available on the shareholder page ( here ) in the coming days.

Contact:

Alex Nicoll

Investor Relations

Unifiedpost Group

alex.nicoll@unifiedpost.com

About Unifiedpost Group

Unifiedpost is a leading cloud-based platform for SME business services built on “Documents”, “Identity” and “Payments”. Unifiedpost operates and develops a 100% cloud-based platform for administrative and financial services that allows real-time and seamless connections between Unifiedpost’s customers, their suppliers, their customers, and other parties along the financial value chain. With its one-stop-shop solutions, Unifiedpost’s mission is to make administrative and financial processes simple and smart for its customers.

Noteworthy facts and figures:

Established in 2001, with a proven track record

2023 group revenue €191 million

1.200+ employees

Offices in 33 countries

Diverse portfolio of clients across a wide variety of industries (banking, leasing, utilities, media, telecommunications, travel, social security service providers, public organisations, etc.) ranging from large internationals to SMEs

Unifiedpost Payments, a fully owned subsidiary, is recognised as a payment institution by the National Bank of Belgium

Certified Swift partner

International M&A track record

Listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, symbol: UPG

(*) Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Unifiedpost Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Unifiedpost Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Attachment