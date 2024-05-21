Acoustic Technology, Inc. (ATI Systems) Revolutionizes Emergency Communication with Unique Advanced Text-to-Speech Integration in ATI MassAlert™ Software

BOSTON, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acoustic Technology, Inc., a leading provider of innovative Mass Notification system solutions, continues to advance emergency communication with its integrated advanced text-to-speech (TTS) capabilities in ATI MassAlert™ software. This groundbreaking feature enhances emergency communication by offering dynamic and customizable alerts tailored to evolving situations.



“We are thrilled to continue offering our cutting-edge text-to-speech feature in the ATI Mass Notification system,” said Antonio Cracchiolo, senior VP of ATI Systems. This ongoing enhancement empowers organizations to deliver emergency updates with clarity and speed, providing crucial details as events unfold.”

Key features of the TTS integration include:

1. Customizable Alerts: Users can create and customize alerts on the fly or utilize predefined templates for instant use in emergencies.

2. Dynamic Tone Selection: The system offers a range of tones to precede alert messages. Users can select tones to match the severity or nature of the alert, enhancing overall effectiveness.

3. Targeted Alerting: The TTS alerts within ATI MassAlert™ software offer granular control over who receives critical information. Users can customize alerts and direct them to specific audible alerting devices or sirens individually, as a group, or based on the alert polygon coordinates. This level of precision enhances overall emergency response capabilities and ensures that alerts reach the right people or areas at the right time.

Leveraging Integrated Text-to-Speech for Comprehensive Alerting

The ATI Mass Notification system stands out for its advanced text-to-speech (TTS) capabilities and seamless integration with critical communication platforms, enabling a comprehensive approach to alerting:

Unified Alert Delivery: Our system integrates with FEMA IPAWS, NOAA National Weather Service, and third-party critical communications platforms, unifying alert delivery across multiple channels. Whether it’s emergency notifications, weather alerts, or messages from external sources, ATI MassAlert™ converts these text-based alerts into audio format for broadcast through indoor and outdoor speakers.

Precise Geolocation Targeting: In cases where alerts contain alert polygon coordinates, such as those from NOAA National Weather Service or FEMA IPAWS, ATI MassAlert™ utilizes this information to target devices or sirens based on the given alert polygon. This ensures that alerts are delivered precisely to the specified geographic region, enhancing the effectiveness of emergency notifications.

Integration with ATI-IPAWS Alert Origination Tool: ATI MassAlert™ can seamlessly pair with the ATI-IPAWS Alert Origination Tool, allowing alerts created through this tool to be pushed to both the IPAWS platform and the MassAlert™ system simultaneously. This integration enables real-time conversion of alerts to audio using TTS, which can then be broadcast to audible alerting devices like sirens. This streamlined process enhances the efficiency and consistency of emergency notifications across different platforms.

Diverse Communication Channels: The system’s flexibility extends to communication channels, delivering TTS messages over the air using radio frequency, satellite communication, or IP-based methods such as Ethernet, cellular networks, or satellite communication.

This interoperability ensures that emergency alerts can be triggered and disseminated efficiently, leveraging the capabilities of established systems and platforms for broader and more impactful communication strategies.

The flexibility and versatility of the ATI Mass Notification system, coupled with the MassAlert™ TTS feature, mark a significant advancement in emergency communication technology. Organizations can now leverage the power of text-to-speech to ensure rapid response, enhance safety, and save lives during emergencies.

About ATI Systems

Acoustic Technology, Inc. (ATI Systems) is a global leader in designing, manufacturing, and installing reliable emergency warning and notification systems for diverse markets, including campuses, communities, industrial sectors, and military installations. With a focus on innovation, ATI Systems develops wireless solutions that deliver clear and intelligible voice and visual warnings.

ATI Systems’ solutions are characterized by their simple and compact hardware design, user-friendly software interfaces, and cutting-edge communication technologies, such as radio frequency (RF), IP, and satellite technology. These advanced systems seamlessly integrate with other warning platforms like IPAWS and the National Weather Service, offering comprehensive alerting solutions that enhance emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

As an ISO 9001 certified company, ATI Systems is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable, and effective emergency communication solutions tailored to the specific needs of its clients across various industries and sectors.

For more information about the ATI Mass Notification system and its text-to-speech capabilities, please visit www.atisystems.com or contact info@atisystems.com.