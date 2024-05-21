Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Change of Location of 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KALU) today announced that its upcoming 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will now be held at the Company's corporate office at 1550 West McEwen Drive, Suite 500, Franklin, Tennessee 37067. The Annual Meeting will be held at the originally scheduled date and time on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Further information regarding the change in the location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the proxy supplement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 21, 2024.

About Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, automotive extrusions, and other industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added plate, sheet, coil, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service that have been key components of the culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company’s stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

Contact:

Addo Investor Relations

Investors@KaiserAluminum.com

949-614-1769