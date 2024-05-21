Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Present at the 2024 REITweek Conference – Tuesday, June 4, 2024, 2:15 p.m. ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (“RHP”), a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in group-oriented, upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences, today announced that it will present to investors attending the 2024 REITweek Conference being held in New York, NY, on Tuesday, June 4, at 2:15 p.m. ET. Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led roundtable discussion. Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer, and Sarah Martin, Vice President of Investor Relations, will also attend the conference.



The presentation will be webcasted and can be accessed on Ryman Hospitality Properties’ website at ir.rymanhp.com. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install necessary multimedia streaming software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available and will run for 60 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company also owns a controlling 70% equity interest in a business comprised of a number of entertainment and media assets, known as the Opry Entertainment Group (“OEG”). These assets include the Grand Ole Opry, the legendary weekly showcase of country music’s finest performers; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied live music venue and former home of the Grand Ole Opry; WSM-AM, the Opry’s radio home; Ole Red, a brand of Blake Shelton-themed bar, music venue and event spaces; Category 10, a Luke Combs-themed bar, music venue and event space currently under construction; and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office, and retail complex located in Austin, Texas (“Block 21”). RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.