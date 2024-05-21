Steelworkers mourn the death of Nutrien potash mine worker in Rocanville, Sask.

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) announced with great sadness the fatality of a member working at the Nutrien potash mine in Rocanville, Sask. on Sunday. The potash mine facility, located approximately 250 kilometres east of Regina, has been temporarily closed. The name of the member has not been released.

The USW extends heartfelt condolences to the member’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

“Our community is in mourning over this tragic incident at our mine site and our thoughts go out to the family, friends and our union family who are deeply impacted,” said Derek Palmer, USW Local 7916 president.

Ensuring the health and safety of workers is the number-one priority for the USW. The union’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) is working with USW Local 7916, Nutrien and local authorities as they investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“Our union will be working with Nutrien to assist workers both on and off the mine sites. The Surface OHC and Mines Branch investigation is still in progress. The union will not be commenting further on the fatality until the Mines Branch has completed its investigation,” said Palmer.

USW Local 7916 represents 650 members at Nutrien Rocanville Potash. Operations have been suspended and are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, May 22.

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

For more information:

Derek Palmer, USW 7916 President, 306-435-9594, palmerderekw@gmail.com

Brett Barden, USW Communications, 604-445-6956, bbarden@usw.ca