AmeriCorps Awards More Than $10 Million to Seniors Volunteer Programs

Washington, DC, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, awarded more than $10 million to AmeriCorps Seniors grantee organizations. This grant is part of the 2024 AmeriCorps Seniors Senior Companion Program and AmeriCorps Senior Foster Grandparent Program Replacement and Expansion Opportunity.

“AmeriCorps Seniors taps into the wealth of experience, skills, and time that older Americans are eager to offer,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “Volunteers stay active in their communities, and, alongside our grantees, they can enrich their own lives while bolstering efforts to address the nation’s most pressing challenges. These grants will further the efforts of dozens of evidence-based programs across the country further engaging more older adults into meaningful service roles.”

The 51 AmeriCorps Seniors grant recipients will use this federal funding to support nearly 1,500 volunteers across 28 states and Puerto Rico. These AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers will invest over 1.25 million service hours in their communities. The AmeriCorps Seniors Senior Companion Program grantees and volunteers focus on providing support and facilitating access to services and resources that contribute to independent living for other older adults and those with disabilities, while also providing respite support to caregivers. In addition, the AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent Program grantees and volunteers provide one-on-one tutoring and mentoring that support academic and social-emotional development.

Priority for the grant is awarded to AmeriCorps Seniors Senior Companion and Foster Grandparent Programs that serve communities with concentrated poverty and those that serve historically underrepresented groups, those in rural and tribal areas, projects that promote public awareness of the challenges faced by family caregivers, those that support individuals with arrest and conviction records and those that foster civic bridgebuilding projects for volunteers.

“We are excited to expand and deepen our support in our nation's communities through this funding opportunity,” said Atalaya Sergi, AmeriCorps Seniors National Director. “As a nation it is vital that we make sure our older adults are recognized as vital resources to support all generations of Americans and offer as many ways for them to engage as possible.”

View a complete list of awards, including organizations and funding totals.

As the agency's most expansive volunteer program, AmeriCorps Seniors is one of the oldest in national service and empowers volunteers aged 55 and older to serve their communities. Studies show that AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers feel more socially connected and healthier during their time of service, with 88 percent reporting fewer feelings of isolation and 84 percent reporting stable or improving health. These findings highlight the positive impact of AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers improving their overall health and happiness through service.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/Serve.

Attachment