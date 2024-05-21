200 East 84th Street Owner’s Corp. Selects Maxwell-Kates, Inc. As Managing Agent

NEW YORK, NY, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The luxury cooperative located at 200 East 84th Street, in the Yorkville district in Manhattan’s Upper Eastside, has selected Maxwell-Kates, Inc., An Associa® Company, as its managing agent of record, after a comprehensive review process.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Maxwell-Kates," said Gary Freilich, longtime co-op board president and shareholder. "We were searching for a real estate property management firm with a depth of experience and expertise, and a longstanding tradition of service excellence. Maxwell-Kates was our unanimous choice. We are already underway and look forward to enjoying a mutually beneficial partnership for years to come.”

Built in 1961, the building houses 126-units and boasts a common area roof deck, live-in Resident Manager, friendly and attentive staff, and retail frontage along Third Avenue.

“We are excited to welcome 200 East 84th Street to the Maxwell-Kates family,” said Andy Marks, EVP of Business Development & Client Relationship Management for Maxwell-Kates. “We are honored that the Board and resident community have placed their trust in us to manage their building and protect their most valuable assets - their homes.”

About Maxwell-Kates, Inc.

Maxwell-Kates, Inc. is a leading property management firm with over 38 years providing service excellence to its cooperative and condominium clients. It currently services over 210 buildings representing approximately 15,000 apartments, throughout New York City. It is a portfolio company of Associa. To learn more, visit www.maxwellkates.com.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

