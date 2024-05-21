Rogers Sugar announces the publication of its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

MONTRÉAL and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Rogers Sugar”) (TSX: RSI) is pleased to announce that it has published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.



The ESG report can be found on the Rogers Sugar website at www.lanticrogers.com.

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers Sugar Inc. is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montréal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operate a distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic’s sugar products are mainly marketed under the “Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the “Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars, and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of The Maple Treat Corporation and its head office is in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC’s products include maple syrup, maple sugar and derived maple syrup products supplied under retail private label brands in approximately fifty countries and sold under various brand names.

