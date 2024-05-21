The Glenn Gould Foundation Presents Ryan Wang’s Hometown Performance as a Tribute to a Rising Musical Star and Model of Community Engagement





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glenn Gould Foundation proudly announces the eagerly anticipated hometown performance of one of the great future stars of romantic piano music, Ryan Wang. Set to take place in Vancouver, Canada, this concert represents a significant milestone in Ryan’s musical journey and highlights the Foundation’s commitment to nurturing young artists and fostering cultural enrichment in local communities across Canada.



Date: Monday, June 03, 2024 at 7:30pm

Venue: Vancouver Playhouse

Tickets: https://www.vtixonline.com/the-glenn-gould-foundation/4256/

Even though no one in his family had been a musician, Ryan’s love for the piano sparked at a young age. At the age of four, Ryan began playing the piano; in 2013, he began his musical studies under the tutelage of renowned teachers Professor Lee Kum Sing and Dr. Sunsung Kong. He is currently studying on a music scholarship with Mr. Gareth Owen at Eton College in the UK and is in the Artist Diploma program with Professor Marian Rybicki at the Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris in France.

Recently, Ryan received his Artist Diploma with Distinction at the Ecole Normale de Musique. Not only did he earn the highest mark among his fellow Artist Diploma students, but he also won the 2024 Prix Cortot in Paris, making Ryan the youngest student in history to win this prestigious prize.

As a young child, Ryan rarely felt nervous before his performances, even at prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall: the joy of playing the piano overpowered any other emotions. However, as he grew older, Ryan learned that nervousness could be a helpful tool to channel emotions into creating the spontaneous energy of a live performance.

“I definitely do feel nervous at times, but it reminds me that I am human and that we have complex emotions,” said Ryan. “But I think in the end it’s about relaxation and being at peace when you’re at the piano, even when you’re nervous—just to be relaxed in your whole body makes a difference. That’s been my big discovery this past year.”

Ryan’s remarkable journey from a young piano prodigy to an internationally celebrated musician serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring young artists, locally and around the world. On June 1 at 1:00pm, Ryan will present a masterclass at Tom Lee in Vancouver. By sharing his experiences, techniques, and insights, he provides invaluable mentorship to young musicians, encouraging them to pursue their passions with dedication and confidence.

In anticipation of the upcoming concert, Ryan Wang expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to perform in his hometown. “Returning to Vancouver is special for me. It is where my musical journey began, and I am excited to share my music with the community that has supported me from the start.”

The Glenn Gould Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to recognize and celebrate outstanding artistic achievement, with Ryan Wang’s homecoming performance serving as a reminder of the transformative power of music on individuals and communities alike. As the Foundation continues to advocate for the universal language of music, it reaffirms its commitment to inspiring future generations of artists and fostering a more harmonious and compassionate world.

The Glenn Gould Foundation is a registered Canadian charitable organization based in Toronto. Inspired by the legacy of legendary Canadian pianist Glenn Gould, the Foundation advances the understanding and appreciation of Gould’s artistry and his belief in music as a transformative force in individual lives and across society. The signature project of The Glenn Gould Foundation is the presentation of the $100,000 Glenn Gould Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious awards for artistic achievement, which has sometimes been referred to as “Canada’s Nobel Prize of the Arts,” because of its focus on global excellence, innovation, and the power of the arts to inspire positive impacts throughout society.

