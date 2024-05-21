LNG Energy Group Announces Brand Refresh and New Website

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: E26) (the “Company” or “LNG Energy Group”) is excited to announce a bold new chapter. Our refreshed brand highlights our extensive operational and capital market experience in the energy sector and underscores our dedication to providing resources reliably and sustainably. In addition, LNG Energy Group is pleased to announce it has launched a new website at www.lngenergygroup.com.



What’s New and Ongoing Commitment

Experience our modern logo and vibrant colours that capture our progressive vision. Dive into our updated website and social media profiles to explore these changes and more. While our appearance evolves, our dedication to reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions remains firm. We are driving progress responsibly today and into the future.

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas exploration and production assets in Latin America.

For more information, please see below:

Website:

www.lngenergygroup.com

Investor Relations:

James Morris, Vice-President, Business Development and Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@lngenergygroup.com

Telephone: 205-835-0676