Cascadia Liquor breaks the law during strike according to legal complaint filed by SEIU Local 2

VICTORIA, British Columbia, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cascadia Liquor broke the law by using prohibited replacement workers to perform duties normally done by its striking employees, according to an unfair labour practice (ULP) complaint. SEIU Local 2 filed the complaint today at the BC Labour Relations Board.



The BC Labour Relations Code (the Code) prohibits employers from unfairly diluting workers’ collective power by using the services of new hires or recent transfers to mitigate the effects of a strike.

In this case, the complaint says Cascadia, which is owned by the Truffles Group, violated the Code when it directed several newly hired managers and head office employees to perform work that, but for the strike, would have been performed by striking workers.

The workers are inviting the community to join them in a rally calling on Cascadia to respect workers rights.



WHAT : Solidarity Saturday Rally

WHEN : Saturday May 25, 2024 @ noon

WHERE : Cascadia Liquor at Quadra Village (2670 Fifth Street, Victoria)

Cascadia has been using replacement workers to perform bargaining unit work, including operating the cash register and assisting customers. According to the complaint, this is against the law.

The employer has also been using a replacement worker to perform deliveries. Prior to the strike, a union member at Quadra performed Cascadia Liquor’s deliveries in the Victoria area. Managers only assisted with deliveries on exceedingly rare occasions. But since the strike began, management has been performing deliveries.

A copy of the legal complaint with additional details will be available at: www.Thirstyforafairdeal.ca.

WHAT THE LAW SAYS ON REPLACEMENT WORKERS

Section 68 of the Code prohibits the use of replacement workers to perform bargaining unit work:

68 (1) During a lockout or strike authorized by this Code an employer must not use the services of a person, whether paid or not,

a) who is hired or engaged after the earlier of the date on which the notice to commence collective bargaining is given and the date on which bargaining begins,

b) who ordinarily works at another of the employer's places of operations,

c) who is transferred to a place of operations in respect of which the strike or lockout is taking place, if he or she was transferred after the earlier of the date on which the notice to commence bargaining is given and the date on which bargaining begins, or

d) who is employed, engaged or supplied to the employer by another person,

to perform

e) the work of an employee in the bargaining unit that is on strike or locked out, or

f) the work ordinarily done by a person who is performing the work of an employee in the bargaining unit that is on strike or locked out.

REMEDY

The Union has requested a number of remedies including that the Board issue a declaration that the Employer violated the Labour Relations Code; order Cascadia to cease and desist the violations; and order that Cascadia pay damages for this conduct.

BACKGROUND

Cascadia workers from Quadra Village, Eagle Creek, and Colwood have been on strike for respect and fair wages since May 4, 2024.

They joined SEIU Local 2 last year because they needed improvements and fairness at the workplace, including better wages. Like many retail workers, they’ve struggled to make ends meet, and cannot count on regular raises that keep up with the rising costs of living.

For more information, please visit www.Thirstyforafairdeal.ca

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in British Columbia, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.