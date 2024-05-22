SHIMMICK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Shimmick Corporation on Behalf of Shimmick Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Shimmick Corporation (“Shimmick” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIM) on behalf of Shimmick stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Shimmick has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On May 13, 2024, Shimmick issued a public announcement regarding its financial performance for the first quarter which concluded on March 29, 2024. The Company reported a net loss totaling $33 million, marking a significant increase of $24 million in losses compared to the same period in the previous year. In addition to these financial results, Shimmick disclosed an anticipated delay in the submission of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The delay is attributed to several factors, most notably the ongoing negotiations with MidCap concerning Shimmick's adherence to specific covenants stipulated in the Revolving Credit Facility agreement.

On this news, Shimmick shares were trading down 28% in midday trading on May 14, 2024.

