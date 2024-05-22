Pixalate发布2024年第一季度亚太(APAC)移动设备市场份额报告：华为在中国迅速超过苹果iPhone, 同比增长+524%。

伦敦, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate 作为一个针对于互联电视(CTV)和移动广告市场欺诈保护、隐私和合规分析的领先平台，今天发布了《2024年度亚太地区 (APAC) 第一季度移动设备市场份额报告》。



该报告，根据亚太地区的开放式程序化广告流量，对前沿（等）的移动设备进行了市场分析，并考察了中国移动设备的市场份额。Pixalate还发布了北美、欧洲、中东和非洲（EMEA）以及拉丁美洲（LATAM）版本的报告。

Pixalate的数据科学团队为编制本系列的研究报告，在2024年3月分析了超过1000万个移动应用(包括下架应用)和超过220亿个应用内的开放式程序化广告曝光。根据Pixalate的估量，媒体比重占有率 (SOV) 取决于每个地区与特定设备类型相关的已售出的开放式程序化广告的百分比。



关键调查结果 — 亚太地区:

苹果iPhone 在亚太地区的媒体比重占有率中领先( 28% )，同比 下降16% 这与苹果iPhone在媒体比重占有率同比 下降6% 的 全球趋势 一致

在亚太地区的媒体比重占有率中领先( )，同比 小米 在亚太地区的媒体比重占有率中排名第二( 20% )，同比 增长58%

在亚太地区的媒体比重占有率中排名第二( )，同比 三星2024年第一季度在亚太地区的媒体比重占有率中排名第四(12%)，同比下降14%

关键调查结果 — 中国:

华为 正在接近苹果iPhone在中国的市场份额，2024年第一季度达到 20%的 媒体比重占有率 ， 同比增长524%

正在接近苹果iPhone在中国的市场份额，2024年第一季度达到 ， 苹果iPhone 在中国的媒体比重占有率 同比下降了64%

在中国的媒体比重占有率 由华为、Vivo和Oppo为首的安卓系统已经取代苹果的iOS系统，以61%的媒体比重占有率成为中国最大的操作系统



下载第一季度2024年按地区划分的移动设备份额报告

亚太(亚太地区)

欧洲、中东和非洲(EMEA)

拉丁美洲(LATAM)

北美

关于 Pixalate

Pixalate是一个专注于隐私合规、广告欺诈预防和数字广告供应链数据智能的全球平台。Pixalate成立于2012年，在互联电视(CTV)、移动应用和网站生态系统领域，深受监管机构、数据研究人员、广告商、出版商、广告技术平台和金融分析师的信赖。Pixalate通过MRC认证资质，用于检测和过滤复杂的无效流量(SIVT)。 pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Mobile Device Market Share Reports, reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees.

Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

