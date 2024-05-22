Deenova enters Belgian market with tender win at AZ Saint Lucas Hospital

MILAN, Italy, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deenova, the European leader in pharmacy automation, is thrilled to announce its successful tender win at AZ Saint Lucas Hospital in Brugge, facilitated by its business partner, Robapharma. This milestone marks Deenova‘s entry into the Belgian market and underscores its ongoing commitment to international expansion. Deenova is now present in over 100 hospitals across nine European countries.



The collaboration with AZ Saint Lucas Hospital exemplifies Deenova’s dedication to advancing medication safety through cutting-edge technology. By implementing Deenova’s latest modular AIDE automation solutions, AZ Saint Lucas Hospital will enhance its pharmacy operations, ensuring higher accuracy, improved patient safety, and increased efficiency in medication management.

“Entering the Belgian market is a pivotal step for us,” said Marco D’Incà, Solution Design and Product Development Manager at Deenova. “We are excited to bring our innovative solutions to Belgium with Robapharma and look forward to a fruitful partnership with AZ Saint Lucas Hospital. This is the first of a series of promising projects in the country.”

Belgium is one of the most advanced countries in terms of medication safety and traceability. The new royal decree outlining guidelines for good hospital pharmacy practices mandates that medication for inpatients should be dispensed in single-dose packaging, and requires traceability for all medicines and implantable medical devices.

Dr. Vermeire, Adjunct Medical Director and Head of Pharmacy at AZ Saint Lucas Hospital, commented, “We are excited to integrate Deenova's advanced pharmacy automation solutions into our hospital. This partnership will not only streamline our medication dispensing processes but also significantly enhance the safety and personalization of patient care. We believe that this collaboration represents a major advancement in our commitment to healthcare excellence.”

AZ Saint Lucas Hospital is a leading healthcare institution in Belgium, dedicated to providing high-quality medical care and innovative treatments. With a focus on patient-centered care, AZ Saint Lucas Hospital employs advanced technology and practices to ensure the best outcomes for patients.

For the past 20 years, Deenova has been at the forefront of pharmacy automation and patient-specific unit dose supply systems, revolutionizing medication management in hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide. Headquartered in Piacenza, Italy, Deenova continues to grow, driven by a steadfast commitment to enhancing patient safety and healthcare efficiency. More information on www.deenova.com.

