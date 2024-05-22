IIHS, Consumer Reports name safe, affordable vehicles for teens

ARLINGTON, Va. and YONKERS, N.Y., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parents looking for suitable vehicles for their teen drivers will find more safety for less money in this year’s updated list of recommended vehicles for teens from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports (CR).

A total of 58 used models ranging from $5,800 to $19,900 are on this year’s list. For the first time, all recommended used vehicles have a good or acceptable rating in the IIHS driver-side small overlap test in addition to good ratings in four other IIHS tests and strong marks for braking, handling and reliability from CR.

The top tier of recommended used vehicles also come with standard automatic emergency braking (AEB), a good backstop for all drivers, but especially for young, inexperienced ones, who are more prone to mistakes.

“Vehicles continue to get safer, and for the first time since the pandemic-era disruptions, prices on the new and used market have stabilized,” said Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at CR’s Auto Test Center. “These trends have enabled us to point families to even better options this year.”

“It’s exciting to see crash avoidance tech like automatic emergency braking filtering through the fleet and into affordable used models, including many priced under $15,000,” said IIHS Research Scientist Rebecca Weast. “With a little knowledge and patience, families can find the right vehicle for their new driver without spending all their savings.”

Those who can and want to splurge for a new vehicle have 22 recommended 2024 models to choose from — all winners of the 2024 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award that offer state-of-the-art crash protection and crash avoidance. These vehicles are also great choices for those with younger children who might be taking the wheel of the family vehicle in several years.

Whatever list you’re shopping from, a teen driver’s first vehicle should follow a modified Goldilocks principle — not too small, not too big and definitely not too fast.

IIHS and CR exclude sports cars and anything with excessive horsepower relative to its weight. Such vehicles make it too easy to speed and can tempt young drivers to take risks.

The list also has no minicars or vehicles under 2,750 pounds because small, light vehicles may not provide enough protection in crashes with other vehicles.

Large SUVs and large pickups also don’t make the cut. Although these vehicles offer greater protection in some crash configurations, they can be hard to handle and take longer to stop. They also pose more risk to others on the road, including pedestrians, bicyclists and people in smaller vehicles.

For performance in specific safety tests, the requirements for used and new vehicles diverge.

Recommended used vehicles are divided into Best Choices, which this year range in price from $9,600 to $19,900, and Good Choices, which start at $5,800 and go up to $14,400. This year there are 32 Best Choices and 26 Good Choices.

Both groups have:

above-average reliability, based on CR’s member survey, for the majority of the years listed

average or better scores from CR’s emergency handling tests

dry braking distances of less than 145 feet from 60 mph in CR’s brake tests

good ratings in four IIHS crashworthiness tests — original moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraints

a good or acceptable rating in the IIHS driver-side small overlap front test

four or five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (if rated)

In addition, the Best Choices all come with standard AEB that earns an advanced or superior rating in the original IIHS front crash prevention test. AEB cuts police-reported front-to-rear crashes in half, IIHS research has shown, and rear-end crashes make up nearly a quarter of all crashes teens are involved in. The IIHS-affiliated Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) has found that AEB and other crash avoidance features are more effective for teen drivers than older ones.

Standard electronic stability control (ESC) is no longer part of the criteria — not because it isn’t important, but because the oldest vehicle on either the Good Choices or the Best Choices list is a 2014 model, and ESC has been required on all new vehicles since the 2012 model year. Parents handing down a vehicle produced before 2012 should make sure it includes this lifesaving technology.

As 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ winners, the recommended new vehicles all have good ratings in the driver- and passenger-side small overlap front tests and updated side test and either a good rating in the original moderate overlap front test or a good or acceptable rating in the updated one. They also have good or acceptable headlights standard and good or acceptable pedestrian front crash prevention. Unlike the used vehicles, they are not rated for roof strength and head restraints because IIHS discontinued those tests after nearly all vehicles earned good ratings for several years running.

The new vehicles have average or better predicted reliability from CR and meet the same standard for emergency handling as the used vehicles. Compared with the used vehicles, they are held to a tighter braking distance requirement of 140 feet. They also receive a rating of good or better from CR for ease of use of their controls.

This year’s recommended vehicles include one all-electric model, the Hyundai Ioniq 6. As electric vehicles expand their market share, it’s likely that many novice drivers will be driving one in the future. Although EVs are fundamentally just as safe as gas-powered vehicles, there are concerns about rapid acceleration, even in models with a reasonable horsepower-to-weight ratio. Unlike gas engines, electric motors give drivers immediate access to all of the vehicle’s power, so parents should take extra caution when giving these vehicles to teens.

The IIHS-CR vehicle recommendations focus primarily on safety and reliability. But teens and their parents may also want to consider the cost of ownership, including insurance premiums. One way to get a sense of how much a vehicle will cost to insure is to look at insurance losses by make and model compiled by HLDI. It’s also advisable to get a quote from your insurance company for the specific vehicle you intend to buy before you complete your purchase.

RECOMMENDED USED VEHICLES FOR TEENS STARTING AT $20,000 OR LESS

All listed vehicles have a curb weight greater than 2,750 pounds and earn good ratings from IIHS in the original moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests and an acceptable or good rating in the driver-side small overlap test. If rated by NHTSA, they earn 4 or 5 stars overall. Recommended vehicles have above-average reliability scores from CR (4 or 5 out of 5) for the majority of model years listed and CR emergency handling scores greater than or equal to 3 out of 5. They also have dry braking distances (going from 60 mph to zero) of 145 feet or less.

Prices, provided by Kelley Blue Book and rounded to the nearest $100, are average U.S. values from April 19, 2024, for the lowest trim level and earliest applicable model year. The estimates are based on the following criteria: vehicle in good condition, typical mileage and private party purchase.

Some models include a “built after” date. This applies when a manufacturer makes changes to improve safety in the middle of a model year. Information about when a specific vehicle was manufactured can be found on the certification label typically affixed to the driver door or near it.

Best Choices — USED VEHICLES

In addition to the criteria above, Best Choices have standard automatic emergency braking systems that earn an advanced or superior rating from IIHS in the original vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention test.

SMALL CARS Toyota Corolla sedan (2017 or newer) or hatchback (2019) $10,600 Toyota Prius (2017 or newer) $13,800 Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2021-22) $16,400 Toyota Prius Prime (2017 or newer) $17,000 Honda Civic sedan or hatchback (2021 or newer) $17,600 MIDSIZE CARS Toyota Camry (2018 or newer) $9,600 Volvo S60 (2017, 2021) $10,200 Volvo V60 (2017, 2021) $12,300 Subaru Legacy (2019) $14,700 Hyundai Sonata (2021) $17,200 Honda Accord sedan (2020) $19,200



LARGE CAR Toyota Avalon (2017 or newer) $14,400 SMALL SUVS Chevrolet Equinox (2020, 2023) $13,800 Kia Sportage (2020 or newer) $14,400 Toyota RAV4 (2017 or newer) $14,700 Hyundai Tucson (2020 or newer) $14,900 Mazda CX-5 (2021-23) $17,600 Lexus UX (2019-21) $18,100 Honda CR-V (2020 or newer) $18,700 Nissan Rogue (2021) $19,000 Subaru Forester (2021 or newer) $19,000 Mazda CX-30 (2022 or newer) $19,900 MIDSIZE SUVS Volvo XC60 (2017) $12,100 Hyundai Santa Fe (2019, 2020, 2023) $15,200 Toyota Highlander (2017 or newer) $15,700 Nissan Murano (2019, 2020) $15,900 GMC Terrain (2020, 2023) $16,100 Ford Edge (2020 or newer) $16,700 Lexus NX (2018-21) $17,100 Infiniti QX60 (2019) $17,800 Mazda CX-9 (2020, 2022) $18,800 MINIVAN Toyota Sienna (2018-20) $19,100

Good Choices — USED VEHICLES

SMALL CARS Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2014-17; built after October 2013) $5,800 Ford C-Max Hybrid (2015-16) $7,100 Honda Civic sedan (2014) $7,900 Toyota Prius (2014-16; built after November 2013) $9,400 Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon (2019-20) $13,200 MIDSIZE CARS Mazda 6 (2015-17) $8,400 Toyota Camry (2014-17; built after December 2013) $9,000 Toyota Prius v (2015-17) $10,200 Honda Accord coupe or sedan (2015-17) $10,500 Subaru Legacy (2017-18) $11,600 BMW 3 series (2018) $13,800 LARGE CAR Toyota Avalon (2015-16) $12,600 SMALL SUVS Mazda CX-5 (2016) $10,100 Hyundai Kona (2018-19) $11,000 Honda CR-V (2015-19) $11,400 Chevrolet Equinox (2018-19) $11,600 Honda HR-V (2017-22; built after March 2017) $11,600 Toyota RAV4 (2015-16; built after November 2014) $12,000 MIDSIZE SUVS Nissan Murano (2016) $9,900 Toyota Highlander (2014-16) $11,700 Lexus NX (2015-17) $12,100 GMC Terrain (2018-19) $12,700 Acura RDX (2016) $13,500 Mazda CX-9 (2018) $14,200 MINIVANS Toyota Sienna (2016-17) $12,600 Honda Odyssey (2017) $14,400

RECOMMENDED NEW VEHICLES FOR TEENS (2024 MODELS)

All listed vehicles are winners of the 2024 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award and come with standard vehicle-to-vehicle automatic emergency braking.

In addition, all vehicles have average or better reliability, based on CR’s member surveys; average or better scores from CR’s emergency handling tests; and dry braking distances of less than 140 feet from 60 mph in CR’s brake tests. They also receive a rating of good or better from CR for ease of use of their controls.

Prices, rounded to the nearest $100, reflect Kelley Blue Book New Car Fair Purchase Prices as of April 19, 2024, for the least expensive trim level.

SMALL CARS Subaru Impreza $23,400 Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback $24,300 Toyota Prius $28,300 Toyota Prius Prime $33,600 MIDSIZE CARS Toyota Camry $26,900 Honda Accord $28,200 Subaru Outback $29,300 Hyundai Ioniq 6 (except dual-motor) $37,700 SMALL SUVS Mazda CX-30 $25,700 Kia Sportage $27,300 Hyundai Tucson $27,800 Honda CR-V $29,700 Mazda CX-50 (built after August 2023) $31,200 Lexus UX $35,300 MIDSIZE SUVS Subaru Ascent $35,000 Kia Telluride $36,300 Hyundai Palisade $37,000 Honda Pilot $37,200 Mazda CX-90 $38,800 Lexus NX $39,600 MINIVAN Honda Odyssey $38,200 PICKUP Hyundai Santa Cruz $27,500

###

B-roll:

Wed. 5/22/2024, 10:30-11 a.m. ET; repeat 1:30-2 p.m. ET (KU) GALAXY 16

SD Transponder 05/slot 5 (dl11809H) bandwidth 6 MHz; symbol rate 3.9787 FEC ¾

HD Transponder 14/Slot AB (dl11971V) bandwidth 18 MHz; symbol rate 13.235 FEC ¾

For more information from IIHS, go to iihs.org

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization dedicated to reducing deaths, injuries and property damage from motor vehicle crashes through research and evaluation and through education of consumers, policymakers and safety professionals. IIHS is wholly supported by auto insurers.

For more information from CR, go to consumerreports.org

Consumer Reports is a nonprofit membership organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer and healthier world. For more than 80 years, CR has provided evidence-based product testing and ratings, rigorous research, hard-hitting investigative journalism, public education and steadfast policy action on behalf of consumers’ interests.

Attachment