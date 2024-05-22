Predicine to Present 9 Liquid Biopsy Studies at ASCO 2024

HAYWARD, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predicine, Inc. A leading precision oncology company, announced today that it will present data from 9 ctDNA studies at ASCO 2024, spotlighting the clinical utility of Predicine’s genomic and epigenomic liquid biopsy solutions for patient selection, disease monitoring, and drug resistance mechanism studies.



The forthcoming data represents significant potential for the practical application of Predicine’s cutting-edge liquid biopsy technology in personalized cancer care, clinical trials, and Companion Diagnostic (CDx) development.

Numerous studies to be unveiled at the conference emphasize the distinct advantages of personalized PredicineBEACON™ and methylation-based PredicineALERT™ MRD underscoring the clinical utility of Predicine’s liquid biopsy portfolio in biomarker discovery, therapy selection, MRD monitoring, and drug resistance mechanism analyses.





Predicine Oral Presentation Presenter Title Product Saturday, June 1 | 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm Jian Li A phase 1 study of the small-molecule PD-L1 inhibitor INCB099280 in select advanced solid tumors: Updated safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics (PK) results. PredicineCARE™









Full List of Predicine Presentations Abstract Poster Title Product Saturday, June 1 | 9:00 am – 12:00 pm 2053 352 Glioma monitoring via longitudinal intracranial cerebrospinal fluid cell-free DNA. PredicineCARE™

PredicineSCORE™ Sunday, June 2 | 9:00 pm – 12:00 pm 2608 87



Clinical utility of an ultra-sensitive ctDNA NGS assay for the detection and monitoring in HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. PredicineCARE™ Ultra e16604 -



Non-invasive detection of urothelial carcinoma through ensembled methylation profiles and fragmentomic patterns in urinary cell-free DNA. PredicineEPIC™

e16602



-



Real-world study of urine-based NGS liquid biopsy in organ preservation therapy of muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). PredicineBEACON™

PredicineALERT™ e12654 -



Prognostic significance of ctDNA mutation analysis in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer undergoing neoadjuvant chemotherapy.



PredicineBEACON™ e13076







-



Phase 1 study of NB003, a broad-spectrum KIT/PDGFRα inhibitor, in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).



PredicineCARE™ Monday, June 3 | 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm



8587



451 High-dose furmonertinib in patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer and leptomeningeal metastases: A real-world study.



PredicineEPIC™ 4600 295 Tumor fraction and copy number burden from urinary cell-free tumor DNA (utDNA) to predict minimal residual disease prior to repeat-transurethral resection in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC).



PredicineBEACON™





About Predicine

Predicine is a leading molecular insights company committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology. Predicine has developed a proprietary cell-free DNA and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technology enabling minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for treatment selection, therapy monitoring, and minimal residual disease and early cancer detection. The Predicine portfolio comprises state-of-the-art blood, urine, and tissue-based Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) assays designed for harmonized global use in research, clinical development, companion diagnostic (CDx) development, and patient testing. With operational hubs in Silicon Valley, Houston, Chicago, and Shanghai, Predicine collaborates with leading biopharma companies, institutions, and governments in personalized healthcare on a global scale. For more information, please visit us on http://www.predicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (X).

