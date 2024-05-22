Hexagon Purus to supply Toyota Motor North America for serial production of heavy-duty fuel cell electric powertrain kits

Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, Las Vegas, Wednesday 22 May: Hexagon Purus is pleased to announce it will be supplying components to Toyota North America (TMNA) for serial production of its heavy-duty fuel cell electric powertrain kits. Hexagon Purus will be providing a full hydrogen storage system and high voltage battery pack for the heavy-duty fuel cell electric powertrain kit1.

Hexagon Purus’s collaboration with Toyota started in 2017 as Toyota began development of the fuel cell electric powertrain kits for Class 8 trucks, including the proof of concept “Alpha” truck for the Port of Los Angeles, supporting the ports’ efforts to reduce harmful emissions. Hexagon Purus also supported the hydrogen-powered heavy-duty fuel cell electric truck powertrain employed in the “Ocean” trucks used in the ZANZEFF “Shore to Store” program (2020).

“We are entering a new era in our collaboration with Toyota supplying components for its fuel cell powertrain kits, to help pave the way for zero emission commercial transportation. Hydrogen can play a significant role in the reduction of emissions from heavy-duty transportation,” said Todd Sloan, Executive Vice President of Battery Systems and Vehicle Integration in Hexagon Purus.

“Combining our fuel cell stacks with Hexagon Purus’s full hydrogen storage system and high voltage battery pack provides our customers a one-stop solution to help meet their needs,” said Jay Sackett, Chief Engineer, Advanced Product Planning Office, Toyota Motor North America.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) assembles integrated dual fuel-cell (FC) modules for use in hydrogen-powered heavy-duty commercial trucks. The fuel cell kit, including the battery and hydrogen storage systems supplied by Hexagon Purus, will be sold to heavy-duty truck OEMs for hydrogen-powered heavy-duty fuel cell electric Class 8 trucks.

Toyota has been granted a Zero Emission Powertrain (ZEP) Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for its new heavy-duty fuel cell electric powertrain. The certification helps heavy-duty Class 8 commercial truck OEMs and operators comply with increasingly strict emissions regulations in the State of California.

About the market

To reach the 1.5°C ambition set by the Paris agreement back in 2015, the transportation sector is required to reduce emissions by 75% by 2050. In the U.S., both Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) have introduced proposals and regulations that address the need for further reductions in emissions in the transportation sector.

There are approximately 1.8 million commercial trucks operating in California daily across a various set of classes including amongst other 219,000 class 7 and 8 trucks. According to CARB, the combined effect from the ACT and ACF regulations will lead to approximately 0.5 million ZEVs on the road by 2035 in California, increasing to 1.6 million in 2050.

Notes for Media

A vehicle chassis with Hexagon Purus hydrogen storage system and high voltage battery pack will be on display at the Toyota Stand at Booth (4145) at ACT Expo. Interviews with Hexagon Purus executives can be arranged at ACT Expo, with CEO Morten Holum and EVP Todd Sloan present.

For more information

Eli Turander, Global Communications Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 953 35 795 | eli.turander@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Joshua Burns, Toyota Mobility Communications

Toyota Motor North America I Joshua.Burns@toyota.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 28 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Attachments