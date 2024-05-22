Issue of additional 2.99 MEUR Green Bonds issue of UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos"

The Company on 22 May 2024 through a public offer led by Luminor Bank has successfully distributed an additional 2.99 MEUR Green Bonds issue at 10.0% yield under Company’s 100 MEUR Note Programme. This deal signifies the completion of this landmark programme in the Baltic markets set up under the Green Bond Framework.

Additionally issued bonds will be fungible with already issued bonds under ISIN LT0000405938. The bonds were subscribed by individuals and legal entities.

The additional 2.99 MEUR Green Bonds issue (issue date 22 May 2024) is expected to be listed on the Baltic Bond main list of Nasdaq Vilnius, thereby supplementing the previously listed bonds under ISIN LT0000405938, during the period of 30 days after the date hereof.

Additional information:

Issuer's full name UAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ Issuer's short name AEIB050025A Securities ISIN code LT0000405938 Nominal value of one bond 100,000 EUR Number of additional bonds 29.9 Total number of listed bonds after additional bonds will be listed 913.15 Total aggregated nominal value 91,315,000 EUR Maturity date 2025-12-14

Luminor Bank AS Lithuanian branch acted as Arranger, Bookrunner and Green Structuring Advisor on the transaction.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt