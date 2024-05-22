Clean-label Ingredients Market to exceed $88.4 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The clean-label ingredients market valuation is predicted to cross USD 88.4 billion by the end of 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing consumer awareness and demand for natural, minimally processed foods is spurring the adoption of clean-label ingredients, reflecting the rising preference for transparency and healthier food options. According to the Agriculture and Agri-food Canada, the retail sales of baked goods in the U.S. is projected to reach USD 97.7 billion by 2026. Increasing use of clean-label ingredients in the process of baking will positively influence the clean-label ingredients market growth trajectory.

The influx of stringent regulations regarding food labeling and safety standards is encouraging manufacturers to use clean-label ingredients to meet compliance requirements and build consumer trust. The rise of clean eating trends and the growing emphasis on sustainability is further fostering innovations and diversification in clean-label ingredient offerings. The starch and sweeteners type segment in the clean-label ingredients industry is projected to exhibit substantial gains from 2023 to 2032. The increasing demand for natural alternatives to artificial sweeteners and additives is driving the adoption of clean-label starches and sweeteners. The versatility of clean-label starches and sweeteners is driving their adoption in various food applications, including bakery and beverages. The health-conscious consumer preferences for clean-label products without synthetic ingredients is also accelerating the product penetration.

The clean-label ingredients market from the dairy & frozen desserts application segment is estimated to grow at substantial rate from 2023 to 2032. The increasing consumer demand for natural and minimally processed ingredients in dairy products and frozen desserts is driving the adoption of clean-label ingredients. The growing awareness of health and wellness among consumers is prompting manufacturers to reformulate products with clean-label ingredients to meet the market preferences and enhance brand reputation.

Europe clean-label ingredients market is estimated to grow at notable pace between 2023 and 2032, on account of the increasing consumer demand for transparency and natural ingredients in food products. The rollout of stringent regulations and labeling requirements across Europe is encouraging the adoption of clean-label ingredients by manufacturers. The rise of health-conscious lifestyles and clean eating trends are creating opportunities for innovations and product development in the clean-label ingredients sector of the region.

Some of the leading firms operating in the clean-label ingredients market include Archer Daniel Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Inc., Exberry, Sensient Technologies, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Corbion Inc., Frutarom, Chr. Hansen A/S, Groupe Limagrain, and Brisan Group.

These industry players are adopting various corporate expansion strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and launching new products to increase their market footprint. For instance, in February 2024, Ingredion introduced NOVATION® Indulge 2940 starch for expanding its clean label texturizers range with the first-ever non-GMO native corn starch. It offers a unique texture for gelling as well as co-texturizing in dairy and alternative dairy products and desserts.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Industry coverage

1.2 Market scope & definition

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Data collection

1.4 Forecast parameters

1.5 COVID-19 impact analysis at global level

1.6 Data validation

1.7 Data Sources

1.7.1 Primary

1.7.2 Secondary

1.7.2.1 Paid sources

1.7.2.2 Unpaid sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Clean-label Ingredients market 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Type trends

2.4 Flavor trends

2.5 Packaging trends

2.6 Application trends

2.7 Distribution channel trends

2.8 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Clean-label Ingredients Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Pricing analysis, 2022

3.7 Technology landscape

3.7.1 Future market trends

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

3.10 Russia-Ukraine War Impact on the industry

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Global company market share analysis, 2022

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard

