Global Bakery Products Business Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bakery Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Bakery Products Market to Reach $734.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Bakery Products estimated at US$536.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$734.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Biscuits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$424.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Bread & Rolls segment is estimated at 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The bakery products market is driven by consumers' evolving needs for health, indulgence, and convenience. Recent market snapshots and activities highlight key trends and drivers that shape the industry. There is a growing preference for healthy, organic, and all-natural baked goods, which is revitalizing market growth. However, manufacturers face challenges in altering production processes to meet the rising demand for healthier variants.
The push for trans-fat-free products is intensifying competition, while organic and whole grain-based baked goods are expected to see strong market penetration. The future looks bright for bakery products, with developed markets continuing to dominate consumption and developing countries leading growth due to lower per capita consumption, which presents significant market potential.
In 2024, global key competitors' market shares will reflect the competitive landscape, with established players and emerging brands vying for a larger share of the market. The combination of health trends, consumer preferences, and market opportunities suggests a robust outlook for the bakery products industry.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $141.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Bakery Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$141.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$162.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$100.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|377
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$536.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$734.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Bakery Products: Driven by the Ever-Evolving Health, Indulgence, and Convenience Needs of the Consumer
- Market Snapshots
- Trends and Drivers Summarized
- Recent Market Activity
- Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Baked Goods: Reinvigorating Market Growth
- Growing Demand for Healthy Variants, Manufacturers Struggle to Alter Processes
- Trans-Fat Free Products Turn On the Heat
- Organic & Whole Grain Based Baked Goods Set to Witness Strong Market Penetration
- Bright Prospects Ahead for Bakery Products
- Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth
- Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries
- Bakery Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Global Economic Update
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Bread: Largest Product Segment within the Bakery Products Market
- Market Shifting Towards Premium Breads
- Increasing Health Awareness Drives Sales of Grain Breads
- Artisan Breads Suitably Positioned to Benefit from Ongoing Health Drive
- Clean Label: A Highly Critical Demand Determinant
- High Quality Bread Variants Drive Demand in the Matured Global Bread Market
- Increasing Popularity of Low Carbohydrates Diet Slow Down Volume Growth
- Affordability Factor Spurs Strong Demand for Pastries and Cakes
- Innovative Functional Biscuits to Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet & Savory Biscuits
- Growing Demand for RTE Foods Boost Demand for Wafer Biscuits
- A Review of Select Popular Biscuit Brands
- Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand in the Breakfast Cereals Segment
- Impulse Buying & Indulgence Trends Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet Bakery Products
- Non-Conventional Flavors and Ingredients Make Way in Baked Sweet Goods
- Healthier and Guilt-free Options Benefit Sweet Bakery Products Market
- The Indulgence Trend Drives the Hugely Popular Doughnuts Market
- Surging Popularity of Fortified/Functional Bakery Products
- Innovation Ranks High On the Agenda
- Good-For-You Tortillas Gain Significance
- Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases Drive Rapid Growth in Demand for Gluten-Free Bakery Products
- Growing Focus on Sustainability and Cost Effectiveness Drives Demand for Alternative Ingredients
- Cocoa Replacers: A Potential Substitute for the Pricey Natural Cocoa
- Incidence of Epidemics Drive the Need for Egg Replacements in Baked Goods
- Nanotechnology Set to Deliver Novel Flavors and Nutrients in Bakery Products
- Frozen Bakery Products: Driven by the Convenience of Saving Efforts and Time
- Sugar-Free Bakery Products Offer Significant Growth Potential
- Sugar Substitutes Witness Improved Penetration
- Natural Additives to Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners
- Increasing Usage of Honey Raises the Health Quotient of Bakery Products
- Single-serve, Re-sealable and Light-weight Packaging Innovations Drive Market Adoption
- Select Noteworthy Packaging Innovations
- Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- Growing Middle Class Population
- Rise in Disposable Incomes
- Exponential Increase in Urban Population
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 249 Featured)
- Aryzta AG (Switzerland)
- La Brea Bakery (USA)
- Associated British Foods plc (UK)
- Allied Bakeries (UK)
- George Weston Foods Ltd. (Australia)
- BAB Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Bakers Delight (Australia)
- Barilla Holding Societa per Azioni (Italy)
- BreadTalk Group Limited (Singapore)
- Britannia Industries Ltd. (India)
- Campbell Soup Company (USA)
- Arnott's Biscuits Limited (Australia)
- Pepperidge Farm, Inc. (USA)
- Dunkin' Donuts (USA)
- Finsbury Food Group (UK)
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (USA)
- Tasty Baking Company (USA)
- Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd. (UK)
- Goodman Fielder Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
- Bimbo Bakeries USA (USA)
- Canada Bread Company Limited (Canada)
- Harry-Brot GmbH (Germany)
- Hostess Brands Inc. (USA)
- Hovis Ltd. (UK)
- JAB Holding Company (Luxembourg)
- Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
- Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc. (USA)
- Kellogg Company (USA)
- Lantmannen Unibake (Denmark)
- Lieken AG (Germany)
- McDonald's Corporation (USA)
- McKee Foods Corporation (USA)
- Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)
- Nestle SA (Switzerland)
- Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Savor Street Foods (USA)
- Strauss Group Ltd. (Israel)
- The Great Canadian Bagel, Ltd. (Canada)
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (USA)
- Warburtons, Ltd. (UK)
- Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Yildiz Holding A.S. (Turkey)
- pladis (UK)
