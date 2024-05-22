Global Bakery Products Business Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bakery Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Bakery Products Market to Reach $734.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Bakery Products estimated at US$536.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$734.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Biscuits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$424.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Bread & Rolls segment is estimated at 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The bakery products market is driven by consumers' evolving needs for health, indulgence, and convenience. Recent market snapshots and activities highlight key trends and drivers that shape the industry. There is a growing preference for healthy, organic, and all-natural baked goods, which is revitalizing market growth. However, manufacturers face challenges in altering production processes to meet the rising demand for healthier variants.

The push for trans-fat-free products is intensifying competition, while organic and whole grain-based baked goods are expected to see strong market penetration. The future looks bright for bakery products, with developed markets continuing to dominate consumption and developing countries leading growth due to lower per capita consumption, which presents significant market potential.

In 2024, global key competitors' market shares will reflect the competitive landscape, with established players and emerging brands vying for a larger share of the market. The combination of health trends, consumer preferences, and market opportunities suggests a robust outlook for the bakery products industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $141.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Bakery Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$141.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$162.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$100.6 Billion by the year 2030.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bakery Products: Driven by the Ever-Evolving Health, Indulgence, and Convenience Needs of the Consumer

Market Snapshots

Trends and Drivers Summarized

Recent Market Activity

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Baked Goods: Reinvigorating Market Growth

Growing Demand for Healthy Variants, Manufacturers Struggle to Alter Processes

Trans-Fat Free Products Turn On the Heat

Organic & Whole Grain Based Baked Goods Set to Witness Strong Market Penetration

Bright Prospects Ahead for Bakery Products

Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries

Bakery Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bread: Largest Product Segment within the Bakery Products Market

Market Shifting Towards Premium Breads

Increasing Health Awareness Drives Sales of Grain Breads

Artisan Breads Suitably Positioned to Benefit from Ongoing Health Drive

Clean Label: A Highly Critical Demand Determinant

High Quality Bread Variants Drive Demand in the Matured Global Bread Market

Increasing Popularity of Low Carbohydrates Diet Slow Down Volume Growth

Affordability Factor Spurs Strong Demand for Pastries and Cakes

Innovative Functional Biscuits to Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet & Savory Biscuits

Growing Demand for RTE Foods Boost Demand for Wafer Biscuits

A Review of Select Popular Biscuit Brands

Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand in the Breakfast Cereals Segment

Impulse Buying & Indulgence Trends Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet Bakery Products

Non-Conventional Flavors and Ingredients Make Way in Baked Sweet Goods

Healthier and Guilt-free Options Benefit Sweet Bakery Products Market

The Indulgence Trend Drives the Hugely Popular Doughnuts Market

Surging Popularity of Fortified/Functional Bakery Products

Innovation Ranks High On the Agenda

Good-For-You Tortillas Gain Significance

Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases Drive Rapid Growth in Demand for Gluten-Free Bakery Products

Growing Focus on Sustainability and Cost Effectiveness Drives Demand for Alternative Ingredients

Cocoa Replacers: A Potential Substitute for the Pricey Natural Cocoa

Incidence of Epidemics Drive the Need for Egg Replacements in Baked Goods

Nanotechnology Set to Deliver Novel Flavors and Nutrients in Bakery Products

Frozen Bakery Products: Driven by the Convenience of Saving Efforts and Time

Sugar-Free Bakery Products Offer Significant Growth Potential

Sugar Substitutes Witness Improved Penetration

Natural Additives to Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners

Increasing Usage of Honey Raises the Health Quotient of Bakery Products

Single-serve, Re-sealable and Light-weight Packaging Innovations Drive Market Adoption

Select Noteworthy Packaging Innovations

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Growing Middle Class Population

Rise in Disposable Incomes

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

