deepull appoints Didier Deltort to its Board of Directors

Barcelona, Spain – 22 May 2024 – deepull, a medical diagnostics company developing culture-free diagnostic solutions for rapid pathogen identification for sepsis and other acute infections, today announces the appointment of Didier Deltort to its Board of Directors.

Didier Deltort is a Senior Advisor at Mérieux Equity Partners. Didier has spent over 30 years leading healthcare technology innovation and businesses around the world. His previous experience includes senior leadership positions at GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Zimmer Biomet and HP Inc. He will be the representative of the Pertinence Invest 2 Fund managed by UI Investissement and advised by Mérieux Equity Partners.

During his 14-year tenure at GE Healthcare, Didier held senior roles across Europe, the Middle East and the United States, including SVP of Global Monitoring Solutions and Managing Director of GE Healthcare Finland. Whilst at GE Healthcare, he worked across a range of diagnostic imaging product segments, as well as leading the development of various patient monitoring devices for acute care settings. As EMEA President at Zimmer Biomet, a leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, he led the marketing, sales and distribution of its entire product range, including surgical robotics solutions. Prior to Zimmer Biomet, Didier was Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Healthcare Solutions and Partnerships at Boston Scientific. Most recently, he was Global President for HP Inc.’s Personalization & 3D Printing division, based in Barcelona.

Didier received his Master’s in Biomedical Engineering from the Université de Technologie de Compiègne, France.

Rick Ivey, Chairman of the Board of Directors at deepull, commented: “Didier’s extensive medical device and technology experience will be invaluable to deepull as it progresses its clinical trials for UllCORE, its innovative sepsis diagnostics product, and ultimately heads towards commercialization. We look forward to welcoming Didier to the Board and benefitting from his insights and contributions.”

Didier Deltort, newly appointed Board Member of deepull, added: “After many years working on innovative healthcare technologies, it’s clear to me that deepull’s diagnostic approach could transform laboratory PCR testing for sepsis patients, as well as a range of other acute infections. I look forward to working closely with the Management and the Board as deepull heads towards important clinical and commercial milestones.”

-Ends-

Notes to editors

About deepull

deepull is a medical diagnostics company developing culture-free diagnostic solutions for sepsis and acute infections. Founded in 2020 in Barcelona by the founders of STAT-Dx (sold to QIAGEN in 2018), deepull has assembled a team of world-class experts to create rapid and accessible diagnostic solutions. Visit www.deepull.com for more and follow us on LinkedIn.

deepull is developing a 1 hour, direct-from-blood PCR test targeting 95% of sepsis-causing pathogens. The test will extract total microbial DNA from 8 mL of whole blood and include 50 reportable results. The test runs on the deepull UllCORE instrument; a benchtop system with sample-to-result automation being designed to meet the needs of any hospital clinical laboratory.

For more information, please contact:

deepull

Agustina Boullaude



Email: aboullaude@deepull.com

ICR Consilium

Amber Fennell / Lucy Featherstone

Email: deepull@consilium-comms.com