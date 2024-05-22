Filtration and Contamination Control Global Strategic Report 2024: Market to Reach $52.3 Billion by 2030 - Contamination Control Enhances Productivity of Systems & Machines

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Filtration and Contamination Control - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Filtration and Contamination Control Market to Reach $52.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Filtration and Contamination Control estimated at US$38.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Liquid Filtration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$31.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Air Filtration segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The rise in industrialization is creating significant opportunities in the filtration and contamination control market, enhancing the productivity of systems and machines. Liquid filtration commands the largest share of this market, driven by the need to maintain clean and efficient operations across various industries. Innovations and advancements in the field are propelling growth, with innovative technologies such as ion exchange, electrostatic oil cleaning, magnetic filtration, mechanical filtration, and membrane filtration leading the way. These technologies offer diverse and effective solutions for maintaining optimal cleanliness levels.

A comprehensive approach to contamination control involves understanding contamination sources, the damage caused by contamination, and the steps needed to achieve target cleanliness levels. Critical areas for contamination control include storage, handling, and equipment maintenance. Filtering oil offers numerous benefits, including extended equipment life and reduced maintenance costs, with various filtration options available such as reservoir filters and in-line/off-line filtration systems.

The global market for filtration and contamination control is highly competitive, with key players' percentage market shares reflecting their dominance in 2022. Low-cost, effective, and easily implementable solutions are essential for achieving quality filtration systems, particularly in hydraulic filtration and contamination control. These solutions not only improve operational efficiency but also ensure the longevity and reliability of industrial machinery and systems.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Filtration and Contamination Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $38.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Market Primer

Contamination Control Enhances Productivity of Systems & Machines

Rise in Industrialization Creates Opportunities in Filtration and Contamination Control Market

Liquid Filtration Commands the Largest Share of the Market

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Innovative Technologies

Ion Exchange

Electrostatic Oil Cleaning

Magnetic Filtration

Mechanical Filtration

Membrane Filtration

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Approach to Contamination Control

Contamination Sources

Damage Caused by Contamination

Setting Up and Achieving Target Cleanliness

Storage, Handling and Equipment: Critical Areas of Contamination Control

Benefits of Filtering Oil

Filtration Options

Reservoir Filters

In-line / Off-line Filtration

Filtration and Contamination Control - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Low-Cost, Effective and Easily Implementable Solutions Key to Achieve Quality Filtration Systems

Hydraulic Filtration and Contamination Control

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 13 Featured)

CECO Environmental Corporation

Cummins, Inc.

Donaldson Co., Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Filtration Group Corporation

Hydac International GmbH

Mann+Hummel GmbH

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

