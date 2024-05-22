Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: Rise in Sewage Discharge Volumes, Scarce Resources and Need for Clean Water to Drive Demand

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sewage Treatment Facilities - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market to Reach $221.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Sewage Treatment Facilities estimated at US$138.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$221.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global market for sewage treatment technologies is poised for significant growth, with developing economies expected to spearhead future expansion. Recent market activities highlight the increasing demand for advanced sewage treatment facilities, driven by the rise in sewage discharge volumes, scarce water resources, and the need for clean water.

Residential Sewage Treatment Facilities, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$121.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Industrial segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

As world fresh water resources become more limited, with a percentage breakdown showing the reliance on various sources, the deteriorating water quality and the widening gap between safe and reliable water supplies intensify the need for effective wastewater treatment. This necessity is underscored by the high percentages of contaminated water in drinking supplies across Africa, Asia, and Latin America & the Caribbean, and the varied rates of wastewater treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

The expanding global population and the impacts of globalization necessitate increased investments in sewage treatment facilities, propelling market growth. Leading global brands are actively involved in this sector, contributing to recent advancements and innovations in sewage treatment technologies. The ongoing need for sustainable water management solutions is driving the development and adoption of these technologies worldwide, ensuring safe and clean water supplies for the future.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Sewage Treatment Facilities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 585 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $138.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $221.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Sewage Treatment Facilities - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Sewage Treatment Facilities: Holding Crucial Role in Sewage & Wastewater Treatment

Sewage Generation & Collection

Sewage Characteristics

Sewage Treatment Process

Sewerage Systems

Select Sewage Treatment Technologies

Global Market Outlook

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Sewage Discharge Volumes, Scarce Resources and Need for Clean Water to Drive Need for Sewage Treatment Facilities

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater Treatment

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America & Caribbean

Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa

Expanding Population & Globalization Necessitates Investments into Sewage Treatment Facilities, Propelling Market Growth

As Urban Population Expands, Demand for Sewage Treatment Facilities Poised to Grow

Growing Pressure from Governments & Stringent Regulatory Landscape Contribute to Rising Investments in Sewage Treatment Facilities

Threat of Micropollutants & Limitations of Conventional Wastewater Treatments Drive Focus onto Advanced Sewage Treatment Technologies

Advanced Treatment to Remove Micro-Pollutants

Increase in Industrial Activities Shifts Focus onto Effective Sewage Treatment Facilities

Low Level of Wastewater Treatment Services in Low-Income Economies: A Major Hurdle

% of Wastewater Treatment in Select Asia-Pacific Countries

Growing Threat of Waterborne Diseases through Sewage Discharges Enhances Importance of Sewage Treatment Plants

Medical Sewage Wastewater Treatment: Vital to Reduce Risk of Infections & Illnesses

Innovative Sewage Waste Management Technologies

Key Challenges Confronting Sewage Treatment Plants

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 217 Featured)

American Water Works Co., Inc.

Aevitas Co.

Aerator Solutions

ADFerTech

Agua

Advanced BioCatalytics Corp

ABIONIK

Aegis Petroleum Technology

ALAR Engineering Corporation

Advanced Chemical Systems

ALCOSAN

Alnarp Cleanwater

American Contracting & Environmental Services

Adams Robinson

Alpheus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mj6va8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment