May 22nd 2024



Photocat A/S announces a 3-years Partnership and License Agreement with Prefabricados Ponce S.L. to combat NOx pollution in Spain.

The agreement entails a commitment to procure a minimum quantity of 12,000 kilograms of photocatalytic fluid per year throughout the contractual period.

Roskilde, Denmark. May 22, 2024 – Photocat A/S, a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership and license agreement with Prefabricados Ponce S.L., a prominent Spanish company specializing in GRC facade products (Glass Reinforced Concrete). This three-year agreement grants Prefabricados Ponce S.L. access to Photocat's proprietary NOxOFF photocatalytic technology, marking a significant step forward in combating air pollution and promoting environmental sustainability in Spain.

Key Partnership Highlights:

Access to Cutting-Edge Technology: Prefabricados Ponce S.L. will leverage Photocat's advanced NOxOFF photocatalytic technology to enhance its portfolio of GRC facade products, contributing to cleaner air and improved environmental quality.

Prefabricados Ponce S.L. will leverage Photocat's advanced NOxOFF photocatalytic technology to enhance its portfolio of GRC facade products, contributing to cleaner air and improved environmental quality. Three-Year Commitment: The partnership encompasses a three-years agreement, demonstrating both parties' long-term dedication to advancing sustainable solutions and reducing NOx pollution in Spain.

The partnership encompasses a three-years agreement, demonstrating both parties' long-term dedication to advancing sustainable solutions and reducing NOx pollution in Spain. Minimum Production Commitment: Prefabricados Ponce S.L. commits to producing GRC elements with a minimum of 12,000 kilos of photocatalytic fluid per year, ensuring a substantial impact on air quality improvement throughout the partnership.

Prefabricados Ponce S.L. commits to producing GRC elements with a minimum of 12,000 kilos of photocatalytic fluid per year, ensuring a substantial impact on air quality improvement throughout the partnership. Focus on Environmental Awareness: Prefabricados Ponce S.L. and Photocat will actively collaborate to raise awareness in Spain about the benefits of NOxOFF technology and its ability to significantly reduce NOx pollution, fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and sustainability and by that ensure better air quality for citizens.

Jesper Elsgaard, Chief Business Officer of Photocat A/S, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to partner with Prefabricados Ponce S.L. to bring our NOxOFF technology to the forefront of environmental innovation in Spain. We actively pursue partnerships with industry leaders, and I am thrilled to have finalized this collaboration agreement. This joint venture will significantly benefit prominent architects and developers, as it enables us to collectively provide industry-leading technology to surfaces for iconic buildings while combating NOx pollution. Together, we aim to create a cleaner and more sustainable future for generations to come".

Roberto M. Ruiz, Managing Director of Prefabricados Ponce S.L., adds, "This partnership with Photocat represents a significant milestone for Prefabricados Ponce S.L. as we continue our commitment to delivering high-quality and environmentally responsible solutions. By integrating NOxOFF technology into our GRC facade products, we are taking proactive steps towards reducing air pollution and enhancing the well-being of communities across Spain".

Importantly, this License Agreement with Prefabricados Ponce S.L. will not influence the expectations for the financial performance of 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Elsgaard

Chief Business Officer

Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 5121 7651

e-mail: jes@photocat.net

About Photocat A/S:

Photocat is a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, dedicated to harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner and more sustainable world. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, Photocat is at the forefront of environmental innovation. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

About Prefabricados Ponce S.L.:

Prefabricados Ponce S.L. is a renowned Spanish company specializing in, among other products, the manufacturing of high-quality Glass Reinforced Concrete (GRC) facade products. With over 15 years of industry experience, Prefabricados Ponce S.L. is committed to excellence in design, innovation, and sustainability. The company's mission is to provide innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that enhance the aesthetic appeal and performance of buildings while contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations.

