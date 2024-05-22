COUNSLR EXPANDS INTO RHODE ISLAND, PARTNERING WITH BRISTOL WARREN REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT TO INCREASE ACCESS TO MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT SERVICES

Bristol & Warren (RI) / New York (NY), May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr, the text-based mental health support mobile app, announced today that it has expanded its support into the State of Rhode Island through a partnership with the Bristol Warren Regional School District. The partnership rolled out to first focus on access to the Counslr app for the more than 500 faculty members, which includes unlimited texting sessions with Counslr’s licensed and vetted mental health support professionals, available on-demand, 24/7/365. Students will soon have access to the app at the start of the new 2024-25 school year.

“The need is great, and we are thrilled to begin working toward a solution with the Counslr team. As we see a continued rise in the need for mental health support, we are fully embracing the opportunities that Counslr provides for both our faculty and students,” said Ana Riley, Superintendent of Schools for the Bristol Warren Regional School District. “Mental health support is something we all could benefit from, no matter who we are – students or faculty – and having access to Counslr’s 24/7/365 platform can indeed be the resource so many can access when they most need to.”

The Counslr app was rolled out to all faculty in the District as part of Teacher Appreciation Week, and by the beginning of the next school year all students in the middle and high schools will also have access to the app.

“We are thrilled to expand into Rhode Island and help faculty, and soon students as well, as they prioritize mental health and the well-being of the school district as a whole,” said Josh Liss, CEO and co-founder of Counslr. “Working with school districts has become a primary focus for the company, as we aim to help communities across the country prioritize their well-being. We are grateful to leaders such as those in the Bristol Warren Regional School District who embrace the challenge and seek solutions to help their community.”

For more information on Counslr, please visit: www.counslr.com.







About Bristol Warren Regional School District

The Bristol Warren Regional School District (BWRSD) is a PK-12 public school system supporting the education of students in the towns of Bristol and Warren. BWRSD comprises four elementary schools, one middle school and one high school currently serving approximately 2,900 students. The district is committed to providing the best possible educational experience for our students and creating a safe, welcoming, and conducive learning environment for your child. We are dedicated to ensuring that our facilities foster an atmosphere where students can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. Our current district’s 2022-2027 Strategic Plan acts as a compass for our work, offering the necessary guidance to engage families and community partners in creating vibrant and adaptive learning environments that support all students in realizing their full potential as productive and successful members of our society. Our strategic plan serves as a roadmap for our district’s future, and it focuses on key areas such as academic excellence, student and staff well-being, and community engagement.

By following the strategic plan we aim to:

Goal 1. Engage families and community partners in creating safe, inclusive, vibrant and adaptive learning environments that support all students in realizing their full potential as productive and successful members of our community.

Goal 2. Strengthen students’ PK-12 roadmap to college and careers through high quality ocre curriculum and robust Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) within each school.

Goal 3. Develop high quality Professional Learning experiences for all staff that are relevant, purposeful, systematic, and structured with a goal of improving and building upon educator’s practices and student outcomes.

Goal 4. Expand Career and Technical Education (CTE) offerings for students and create the infrastructure and policies to support CTE expansion

Goal 5. Communicate timely and intentionally with students, families, staff, and the community to create and deepen an intentional, inclusive, and transparent culture.



About Counslr

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are “small” to help ensure that they stay “small”. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc) so that these entities can provide Counslr’s services to their employees/members/students at no direct cost. For more information, please visit www.counslr.com.

Attachments