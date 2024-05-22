Global Protein A Resin Market Forecast to Reach $2.33 Billion by 2029: Next-Gen Protein A Resins and Rising Adoption of Single-Use Technologies Propel Market Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein A Resin Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Protein A Resin Market has exhibited a robust growth trajectory, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.91% forecast from 2023 to 2029. A crucial component in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, Protein A Resin is indispensable in the purification of monoclonal antibodies and other proteins.

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in the market's expansion. With improved binding capacities, enhanced selectivity, and increased stability, next-generation protein A resins fortify the production capabilities of biopharmaceutical companies. The growing adoption of single-use technologies further contributes to this positive outlook, offering reduced cross-contamination risks and operational flexibility. These advancements are anticipated to be critical drivers of market growth.

Geographically, North America maintains a dominant market position due to its strong biopharmaceutical industry and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The region's commitment to high-quality biopharmaceutical production, underpinned by rigorous regulatory standards, ensures consistent demand for high-performance protein A resins.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally has sparked urgent demand for novel therapeutic options, particularly biopharmaceuticals. This surge in demand has, in turn, led to an increased requirement for Protein A Resin in the purification process for these therapies, emphasizing its integral role in meeting current medical needs.

Despite the robust growth, the market faces challenges, such as capacity constraints due to the immense demand for Protein A Resin and competition from alternative purification technologies. Nevertheless, opportunities manifest in the rising demand for biosimilars and the expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector, with specific growth anticipated in the agarose-based matrix type and among biopharmaceutical manufacturers as end users. Regional

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

