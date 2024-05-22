Analysis of Global Passenger Vehicle Telematics Markets, 2018-2030, Featuring Verizon Communications, AT&T, Robert Bosch, Vodafone, Qualcomm, Continental, Bridgestone, Danaher, Valeo, and More

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Vehicle Telematic Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global passenger vehicle telematic market is expected to reach an estimated $19.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for passenger cars and growing preference for telematics based insurance. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global passenger vehicle telematic by type, communication, application, and region.



Passenger Vehicle Telematic Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Remote Message Processing System

Brake System

Transmission Control System

Navigation System

Infotainment System

Safety & Security System

Safety & security systems expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Passenger Vehicle Telematic Market by Communication [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Passenger Vehicle Telematic Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Others

Passenger cars expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Passenger Vehicle Telematic Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

List of Passenger Vehicle Telematic Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies passenger vehicle telematic companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the passenger vehicle telematic companies profiled in this report include:

Verizon Communications

AT&T

Robert Bosch

Vodafone

Qualcomm

Continental

Bridgestone

Danaher

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Valeo

Features of the Global Passenger Vehicle Telematic Market

Market Size Estimates: Passenger vehicle telematic market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Passenger vehicle telematic market size by type, communication, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Passenger vehicle telematic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, communications, applications, and regions for the passenger vehicle telematic market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the passenger vehicle telematic market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

