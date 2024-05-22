Automated Border Control (Hardware, Software, Services) Market Report 2024-2030: Seaport Applications Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Border Control Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated border control market is expected to reach an estimated $5.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.6% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing travel demand, growing adoption of digital ID verification systems, and rising concern towards safety at all the major ports. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the airport, seaport, and land port markets.

The study includes a forecast for the global automated border control by component, type, application, and region.



Automated Border Control Market by Component [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Hardware

Software

Services

Hardware will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand of more sophisticated and dependable self-service kiosks and e-gates.

Automated Border Control Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Automated Border Control E-Gates

Automated Border Control Kiosks

Automated Border Control Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Airports

Seaports

Land Ports

Others

Seaports expected to witness the highest growth due to the expansion of maritime trade, rising need for increased security, and effective cargo handling.

Automated Border Control Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to economic expansion and increasing air passenger traffic, and travel activities in the region.

List of Automated Border Control Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automated border control companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automated border control companies profiled in this report include:

Vision-Box

SITA

Secunet Security Networks

IDEMIA

Thales

NEC

Indra Sistemas

Features of the Global Automated Border Control Market

Market Size Estimates: Automated border control market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Automated border control market size by component, type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Automated border control market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different components, types, applications, and regions for the automated border control market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the automated border control market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

