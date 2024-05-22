Paper Recycling Global Markets, 2018-2030: Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Segment Projections, Leading Players

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Recycling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global paper recycling market is expected to reach an estimated $57.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for recycled paper based products, rising concern towards depletion of environmental resources, and stringent government regulations promoting paper recycling. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, retail, electrical & electronic, printing & paper, and building & construction markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global paper recycling by type, source of collection, collection & segregation channel, end-use, and region.



Paper Recycling Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Corrugated Cardboard

Newspapers

Magazines

Office Paper

Mixed Paper

Corrugated cardboard expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Paper Recycling Market by Source of Collection [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Industries

Offices

Households

Paper Recycling Market by Collection & Segregation Channel [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Kerb-Side Pick-Up

Paper Bank Collection

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Collection

Paper Recycling Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Food & Beverages

Retail

Electrical & Electronics

Printing & Paper

Building & Construction

Others

Printing & paper expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Paper Recycling Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

List of Paper Recycling Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies paper recycling companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the paper recycling companies profiled in this report include:

Atlas Green Recycling

Carolina Fibre

Cascades Recovery

China Recycling Development

Clean Harbours

Cleanaway Waste Management

Covanta Energy

DS Smith

Ecogen Recycling

Evergreen Paper Recycling

Features of the Global Paper Recycling Market

Market Size Estimates: Paper recycling market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Paper recycling market size by various segments, such as by type, source of collection, collection & segregation channel, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Paper recycling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, source of collections, collection & segregation channels, end uses, and regions for the paper recycling market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the paper recycling market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dgri

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.