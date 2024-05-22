Opacifier Market Report: Worldwide Analysis 2018-2023 and Forecast 2024-2030 by Type, Application and Region, Featuring DowDuPont, Arkema, Ashland, TAYCA, The Chemours, and More

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opacifier Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global opacifier market is expected to reach an estimated $20.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increased R&D to advance the technology used in the opacifier production process, increasing consumer inclination for improving looks is driving up demand for cosmetics and personal hygiene items, as well as, growth in paints and coating industries. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the paint & coating, plastic, ceramic, paper, personal care, ink, fiber, home care, and glass markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global opacifier by type, application, and region.



Opacifier Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Titanium Dioxide

Opaque Polymer

Zircon

Zinc Oxide

Cerium Oxide

Titanium dioxide will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it is widely used in the paint and coating industry, giving it the ability to hide and increase the durability of the finished product.

Opacifier Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Paint & Coating

Plastic

Ceramic

Paper

Personal Care

Ink

Fiber

Home Care

Glass

Opacifier Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

North America expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the existence of significant rivals in the US market, robust economic expansion, and rising opacifier usage across the majority of end-user industries.

List of Opacifier Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies opacifier companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the opacifier companies profiled in this report include:

DowDuPont

Arkema

Ashland

TAYCA

The Chemours

Tronox

KRONOS Worldwide

CRISTAL

Alkane Resources

En-Tech Polymer

Features of the Global Opacifier Market

Market Size Estimates: Opacifier market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Opacifier market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Opacifier market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the opacifier market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the opacifier market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Global Opacifier Market : Market Dynamics

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

5. Competitor Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

