Water Recycle and Reuse Technology Markets, 2024-2030: Siemens, Water Rhapsody, and DuPont de Nemours Dominate the $34.8 Billion Projected Global Industry

The global water recycle and reuse technology market is expected to reach an estimated $34.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing water scarcity and demand for sustainable water management solutions, stringent regulations promoting water conservation and reuse, and growing adoption of water recycling technologies for environmental sustainability. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the agriculture, business, and industrial markets.



Water Recycle and Reuse Technology by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global water recycle and reuse technology by type, application, and region.



Water Recycle and Reuse Technology Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Biological Treatment Technology

Chemical Treatment Technology

Physical Treatment Technology

Biological Treatment Technology expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Water Recycle and Reuse Technology Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Agriculture

Business

Industrial

Others

Industrial Applications expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Water Recycle and Reuse Technology Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

List of Water Recycle and Reuse Technology Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies water recycle and reuse technology companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the water recycle and reuse technology companies profiled in this report include:

Siemens

Water Rhapsody

DuPont de Nemours

GE Water and Process Technologies

Veolia Environment

Lenntech

ProChem

Aqua Utility Designs and Management

DP CleanTech

Hansgrohe

