Automated Passenger Counting Systems Market Report 2024-2030: $12.9 Billion Opportunity Analysis by Type, Technology, Application, and Region

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Passenger Counting System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated passenger counting system market is expected to reach an estimated $12.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for accurate ridership information for public transportation planning, growing emphasis on passenger data for improved operational efficiency, and government regulations promoting the adoption of advanced transportation analytics. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the railway, roadway, and airway applications.



The study includes a forecast for the global automated passenger counting system by type, technology, application, and region.



Automated Passenger Counting System Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Display Systems

Announcements

Infotainment Systems

Mobile Applications

Mobile applications will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Automated Passenger Counting System Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Infrared

Stereoscopic Vision

Time-of-Flight

IP Cameras

Automated Passenger Counting System Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Others

Railways will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Automated Passenger Counting System Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

List of Automated Passenger Counting System Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automated passenger counting system companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automated passenger counting system companies profiled in this report include:

Ris

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision

Eurotech

DILAX Intelcom

Infodev Electronic Designers

Cisco Systems

Siemens

Hitachi

Huawei Technology

Clever Devices

Features of the Global Automated Passenger Counting System Market

Market Size Estimates: Automated passenger counting system market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Automated passenger counting system market size by type, technology, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Automated passenger counting system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, technologies, applications, and regions for the automated passenger counting system market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the automated passenger counting system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5l3uu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.