ASEAN & US Corporate Wellness Markets to 2030 | Stress Management Services Witnessing the Fastest Growth | Aduro and Vitality Group Dominate the Competition

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN & US Corporate Wellness Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ASEAN & US Corporate Wellness market is projected to experience significant growth from a market value of US$ 19.51 billion in 2022 to US$ 30.82 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 6.06%. This growth is indicative of an increasing focus on employee health and wellbeing in corporate environments.

The primary drivers for this market's growth include the rising cases of chronic diseases and a growing awareness regarding employee health and wellbeing in corporate sectors. However, budgetary constraints and a lack of awareness or interest in corporate wellness programs pose challenges to market expansion. The market is also influenced by the evolving work culture, an increased emphasis on work-life balance, and the integration of wellness programs into corporate strategies.

In the ASEAN region, Malaysia demonstrates the fastest growth with a CAGR of around 7.3%. The US holds a substantial portion of the market with a revenue of US$ 18.32 billion in 2022, expected to surpass US$ 28 billion by 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing implementation of wellness programs by large corporations and a heightened focus on employee health in the workplace.

The market is dominated by major players, collectively holding a market share of approximately 68%. Aduro, Inc., with its innovative Aduro Connect Care service, and Vitality Group, with its expanded wellness marketplace, are notable contributors. Other key players include EXOS, Privia Health, ComPsych, Virgin Pulse, and Beacon Health Options.

Market Segmentation Analysis by:

Service Integrated Health Check/Assessments Emergency Care Biometric Screenings Health Coaching Tobacco Cessation Weight Management Stress Management Others

Availability On Site Off Site

Enterprise Size Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Provider Corporate Wellness Consultant Corporate Wellness Coach Psychological Therapist Others



Integrated Health Check/Assessments dominate the services segment, while Stress Management is witnessing the fastest growth. Off-Site services present significant growth opportunities. Small and Medium Enterprises are the fastest-growing segment by enterprise size. In terms of providers, Corporate Wellness Consultants lead the market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Asia-Pacific, United States

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ADURO, INC.

Beacon Health Options

Central Corporate Wellness

ComPsych

EXOS

Marino Wellness

Privia Health

Provant Health Solutions

SOL Wellness

Truworth Wellness

Virgin Pulse

Vitality Group

Well Nation and Fitbit, Inc.

Wellness Corporate Solutions

Wellsource, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cey4ml

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment