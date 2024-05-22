Pea Protein Ingredients Industry to Experience 22.57% CAGR During 2024-2030 - Alternative Meat Products Account for 21.83% Market Share, Spurred by Rising Veganism and Demand for Nutrient-Rich Foods

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pea Protein Ingredients Market, By Type; By Source; By Form; By Application; By Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2024-2030." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pea protein Ingredients Market was valued at US$ 1.61 billion in 2023 and is projected to register a CAGR of 22.57% over the forecast period. The market's expansion is driven by the rising awareness of health and wellness, particularly the benefits of plant-based diets which include lower risks of heart disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes. Additionally, the environmental benefits of plant-based protein sources, such as lower water usage and reduced greenhouse gas emissions compared to animal-based proteins, have resonated with environmentally conscious consumers.



Growth Influencers



In recent years, consumer interest in plant-based meats has surged, often outstripping the supply capabilities of the industry. To meet the booming demand anticipated over the next decade, significant investments are needed to enhance manufacturing capacities and scale up the supply chain for plant-based proteins. According to the Good Food Institute, by 2020, sales of plant-based alternatives in the U.S. were projected to grow at double the rate of overall food sales, with plant-based meats seeing a remarkable 45% increase in sales. This demand surge is prompting more farmers to cultivate pulse crops.



The rise in popularity of vegan meat, which mimics the taste of animal meat without its downsides, is fueled by growing awareness of climate change, animal cruelty concerns, and high-profile endorsements by celebrities. Campaigns like 'Veganuary' promote vegetarianism, offering meat-lovers plant-based alternatives as a transitional dietary option.



Pea protein, a leading plant-based protein, is recognized for its health and environmental benefits. Switching from animal-based to plant-based proteins has been shown to improve individual health outcomes, aiding in weight management, enhancing insulin resistance, and increasing satiety. Moreover, pea protein is credited with reducing risks of major health issues such as cardiovascular diseases and colorectal cancer - the third deadliest cancer in the U.S. The dietary fiber in plant-based proteins also contributes to lower mortality rates from colorectal cancer.



Globally, diabetes affects 422 million people, and studies suggest that regular pea protein consumption can help reduce diabetes risk and stabilize blood sugar levels. Pea protein also supports digestive health and promotes a healthy gut microbiota. Its non-GMO, nonallergenic properties make it safe for consumption with minimal environmental impact. Pea proteins provide nearly all essential amino acids required daily and are gluten-free with low allergenicity, making them an excellent nutritional option for children's growth and bone development.

Market Segmentation Insights



In 2023, pea protein isolates led the market, capturing 42.66% of the total revenue. These isolates are highly valued for their excellent emulsification properties and hypoallergenic nature, making them popular in nutritional supplements used in meat products, energy drinks, fruit mixes, and bakery items. Recent product launches by companies like Cadbury and Amway in the energy mix market suggest that the sports nutrition sector is poised for expansion in developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. Pea protein isolates, known for their good emulsification and high digestibility, are also favored in weight management and dietary supplements. Meanwhile, pea protein concentrates, which have less protein but more carbohydrates and fats, are ideal for weight gain or meal replacements due to their higher caloric content.



In 2023, yellow peas dominated the global pea protein ingredients market, holding a 73.09% share, and are expected to see the fastest compound annual growth rate in the coming years. The demand for yellow peas is particularly strong in Manitoba and Western Canada. Agricultural practices like intercropping and relay cropping are becoming more popular due to their benefits in resource efficiency and pest control.



Based on form, the dry form of pea protein prevailed in the market, accounting for 79.11% of the share in 2023. Dried pea protein is preferred for its long shelf life and easy absorption. The growth potential for this sector is supported by low capital needs, reduced energy and water consumption in production compared to wet extraction, and robust demand from the food and beverage industry.



In terms of applications, alternative meat products represented 21.83% of the global pea protein ingredient market's share. This segment's prominence is largely due to the increasing use of pea protein in meat substitutes, driven by global animal protein shortages, rising consumer preference for meat alternatives due to concerns over animal diseases, demand for halal food, and growing veganism. Furthermore, the demand for nutrient-rich foods to address diseases caused by poor nutrition and protein deficiencies is likely to propel the nutrition & supplement segment forward. The meat and substitute meat products segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the forecast period.



Regional Overview

In 2023, Europe accounted for 30.13% of the global pea protein ingredients market share. The rise of veganism is notably fashionable in this region, especially in countries like Germany, Italy, and France. The demand for plant-based foods in these countries is climbing due to increased concerns over animal welfare and environmental sustainability. As a key ingredient in plant-based meat alternatives, pea protein, sourced from plants, is experiencing a surge in demand throughout Europe, bolstered by the growing preference for vegan diets.



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors fueling this rapid growth include the burgeoning food and beverage industry, accelerating urbanization, a substantial vegan demographic, and a spike in new product introductions that feature pea protein. China, being a leading global producer of peas, enhances the region's market growth by providing an abundant supply of raw materials at competitive prices, further stimulating the Asia-Pacific pea protein market.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the Pea Protein Ingredients Market is characterized by the presence of numerous prominent players driving growth. Key players are Roquette Freres Le Romarin, DSM, Ingredion Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. These companies collectively account for more than 56% of the market share, indicating robust competition within the sector. Furthermore, many players are actively engaged in research and development activities, partnerships, and collaborations to enhance their market presence and offerings.



In September 2020, ADM launched several new products including Arcon T textured pea proteins, Prolite MeatTEX textured wheat proteins, and Prolite MeatXT non-textured wheat proteins. These products are designed to enhance the texture and density of meat substitutes, providing a meat-like feel that is often favored by consumers. By improving the sensory aspects of plant-based products, such as flavor, texture, and color, these innovative protein solutions aim to appeal to consumer preferences for health and nutrition, as identified by ADM's OutsideVoice Protein Segmentation Study. ADM's developments in textured pea and wheat proteins help address consumer demands for better-tasting and more appealing plant-based foods.



