European Doors Market Analysis and Forecast by Type, Material, Application, and Country, 2024-2032 - JELD-WEN, Masonite International, ASSA ABLOY, and Hormann Dominate with ~30% Market Share

The European Doors Market, valued at US$ 33.85 billion in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 3.% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. This growth is driven by increasing construction activities, both in residential and commercial sectors, across Europe. The market is benefiting from rising demand for energy-efficient doors due to stringent environmental regulations and a growing emphasis on sustainability. Additionally, technological advancements in door manufacturing, such as the integration of smart technologies and improved material quality, are further propelling market growth. The increasing trend towards aesthetic enhancement in building designs also contributes significantly to the demand for innovative and high-quality doors.







Growth Influencers:



The burgeoning construction sector across Europe acts as a significant propellant for the door market within the region. As Europe continues to recover economically, urbanize, and develop its infrastructure, there's been a concomitant increase in the demand for construction-related products, including doors. Notably, investments in the multi-family housing segment are indicative of this trend, with substantial projects underway in key markets like Germany, Denmark, and France, reflecting a substantial portion of the investment landscape.



For example, the construction of the Sackville Road Residential Community in the UK and the extensive Clapham Park Regeneration Phase II project are notable embodiments of this growth. These large-scale developments are a response to the burgeoning demand for better regional housing, an indication of the direct correlation between construction activity and the door market. With urbanization catalysing the expansion of cities and the need for more housing, significant investments are being made. An exemplar of this trend is the partnership between NREP and Artisan Group, aiming to supply the German market with thousands of co-living apartments, reflecting a commitment to both growth and sustainable living standards.



The diversity within the European residential construction market is marked by the presence of both large European entities and local players. Major companies such as Bellway p.l.c., Skanska AB, and Taylor Wimpey plc dominate the scene, with these firms extending their influence beyond European borders, as evidenced by Skanska AB's hefty investment in a multi-family project in Seattle, USA.



Moreover, the revitalization and modernization of existing buildings are also buoying the doors market. The commercial sector has seen a steady increase in floor space, fuelled by direct foreign investments that necessitate the construction of new office spaces, warehouses, and retail locations. The digital transformation of the commercial space and an influx of foreign capital have significantly contributed to this growth. Germany's office real estate market, for instance, has experienced substantial growth, underscoring the robust health of this sector.



The door renovation and remodelling market in Europe has benefitted from a wave of innovation and consumer-driven demand for energy efficiency and smart technology integration. Customers now favor doors that not only improve the visual appeal of their properties but also enhance energy efficiency, which is in line with Europe's stringent environmental policies. The burgeoning trend in urbanization has stimulated the need for door upgrades and replacements in both residential and commercial properties.



Homeowners' increasing inclination towards smart home technologies has revolutionized the door market, with demand soaring for products that integrate security, convenience, and connectivity. As consumers look for doors that can be controlled via smartphone apps and integrated into home automation systems, manufacturers and service providers in the renovation and remodelling sector are innovating and adapting to meet these new preferences. This shift has led to the development of a variety of new products and customized solutions, fulfilling the evolving needs and expectations of the consumer base.



In summary, the escalation in construction activities throughout Europe is fuelling the growth of the doors market. The demand is being driven by the necessity to keep pace with expanding urban areas, the replacement and modernization of existing infrastructure, and a consumer shift towards smart, energy-efficient products. Consequently, this has created a broad spectrum of opportunities for door manufacturers and associated businesses, setting the stage for continued expansion and innovation in the market.



Market Segmentation Overview



By Product

Hinged

Bi-Fold & Sliding Doors

French

Others

In 2023, hinged doors account for the largest market share, standing at 33.3%. This predominance is likely due to the widespread use of hinged doors in both residential and commercial buildings, given their practicality and the variety of designs available that cater to a broad range of architectural styles. Furthermore, the hinged doors segment is not just leading in terms of current market share but is also projected to grow at the highest rate among door types. With a CAGR of 3.46%, it suggests that the demand for hinged doors is expected to increase more rapidly than other types of doors, such as bi-fold, sliding, and French doors. This growth could be attributed to several factors, including the versatility of hinged doors in new construction and renovation projects, their ease of installation and maintenance, and their suitability for a range of applications, including the increasing preference for secure and energy-efficient entrance options.

By Material

Wooden Doors Solid Wood Doors Engineered Wood Doors

Metal Doors Steel Doors Aluminum Doors

uPVC

Composite Doors

Others

In the doors market, categorized by material, the wooden doors segment commands the largest portion with a 44.3% share in 2023. This segment's prominence is largely due to the enduring appeal of wood as a classic and versatile material that offers a combination of aesthetic versatility, natural insulation properties, and structural integrity. Wooden doors, including solid wood and engineered wood types, are highly sought after for their natural appearance, which can be easily adapted to various styles and finishes to complement different architectural designs. Additionally, the wooden doors segment is not just leading in market share but is also expected to grow at the fastest pace, evidenced by its CAGR of 3.39%. The segment's growth is likely driven by technological improvements in wood treatment and preservation, the desire for eco-friendly and renewable materials in the construction industry, and the broadening range of options available for customization and design innovation. These factors contribute to making wooden doors a growth leader in the market.

By Application

Residential New Improvement & Repair

Commercial New Improvement & Repair



The residential sector holds the majority share of the doors market, accounting for 66.5% in 2023, which underscores its dominance in the application categories. This substantial share reflects the higher volume of door installations in residential properties, including both new constructions and renovation projects. The residential segment's significant share is attributable to ongoing housing developments, the continuous need for home improvements and repairs, and the rise in home remodeling trends that often include door upgrades for aesthetic and functional enhancements. Moreover, the residential doors segment is also advancing at the most rapid pace, with the highest CAGR of 3.38%. This growth rate can be attributed to factors such as increasing homeownership rates, urbanization leading to new housing developments, and a growing consumer focus on home personalization and energy efficiency, which drives demand for new and improved door solutions. As a result, the residential segment is poised to maintain its lead in the market due to these robust growth dynamics.



By Region

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

France

Russia

Belgium

Poland

Netherlands

Austria

Sweden

Denmark

Finland

Greece

Portugal

Switzerland

Norway

Czech Republic

Rest of Europe

In 2023, Russia secures the dominant spot in the European doors market with a substantial share of 18.74%, indicating its sizable impact on the region's market dynamics. Russia's leading position could be attributed to extensive construction and infrastructural developments, possibly driven by vast urbanization and government investment in public and private construction projects. Additionally, Russia's vast geography and population contribute to a high volume of residential and commercial building activities, which in turn boosts the demand for doors. On the other hand, the UK's doors market is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period. This robust growth projection may be due to the country's focus on building renovations, energy-efficient housing, and the uptake of modern door technologies. The UK's push towards sustainability and green building practices, along with a rebounding construction industry post-Brexit, could further stimulate market growth, resulting in the highest anticipated CAGR in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The doors market is characterized by a vigorous competitive landscape, with prominent entities like JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., Masonite International Corporation, ASSA ABLOY Group, and Hormann Group at the forefront, collectively accounting for approximately 30% of the overall market share. This competitive milieu is fueled by their intensive efforts in research and development as well as strategic partnerships and collaborations, underscoring their commitment to solidifying market presence and diversifying their offerings. The primary competitive factors include pricing, product caliber, and technological innovation. As the doors industry continues to expand, the competitive fervor among these key players is anticipated to intensify. The impetus for ongoing innovation and alignment with evolving customer preferences and stringent regulations is high. The industry's fluidity anticipates an uptick in novel innovations and strategic growth tactics from these leading corporations, which in turn propels the sector's comprehensive growth and transformation.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Masonite International Corporation

Deceuninck N.V.

ASSA ABLOY Group

Dierre S.p.A.

Hormann Group

Kommerling

Vicaima Doors

Solidor Ltd.

SGM Windows

Barausse

Forster Systems

