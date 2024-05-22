Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2024-2030: Rise of Healthcare IOT, Shift Towards Home Healthcare, Government Efforts to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global bed monitoring and baby monitoring system market is primed for massive growth, with baby monitoring systems and home care settings dominating the market. North America holds the majority stake in this sector, driven by recent market activities and technological advancements. The global baby monitoring devices market is advancing rapidly, fueled by a growing global population and an increase in new births, creating ample opportunities for market expansion.

Baby Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$997.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Elderly Monitoring segment is estimated at 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The rising workforce of women further drives the demand for baby monitoring systems, as these devices provide reassurance and convenience for working mothers. Technological advancements, particularly the development of AI-enabled baby monitors, are pushing the market forward by offering enhanced features and improved monitoring capabilities. Popular baby monitoring systems continue to gain traction, reflecting the market's swift progress and the increasing importance placed on the safety and well-being of infants.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $436.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$436.2 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$296.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Baby Monitoring Devices Market Moves Ahead Swiftly with Giant Steps

Popular Baby Monitoring Systems

Increasing Global Population and Rise in Number of New Births: Opportunity Galore for Baby Monitoring Systems Market

Rising Women Workforce Drives Demand for Baby Monitoring Systems

Technological Advancements in Baby Monitoring Devices Drive the Market Forward

AI-enabled Baby Monitors

Other Innovations

Smart Baby Monitor Market Enjoys Notable Crescendo with Technological Innovations

Salient Factors Stimulating Smart Baby Monitor Demand

Popular Smart Baby Monitors

Pressure Ulcer & Bed Monitoring Systems Attain Next Level with Emerging Technology

Emerging Technology to Alleviate Pressure Ulcer Risk

Sleep Monitoring Systems Gain Popularity

Development of an Unobtrusive Sleep Monitoring System using a Depth Sensor

Smart Medical Beds Witness Increasing Demand in Patient Care Environment

Use of IoT in Smart Beds

Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Favorable Growth Opportunities for Bed Monitoring Systems

Rise of Healthcare IOT Further Augments Bed Monitoring Systems Market

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Bed Monitoring Systems Market

MACRO DRIVERS

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Market Growth

Urban Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Government Efforts to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure and Favorable Insurance Schemes Support Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age Drive Healthy Market Growth for Baby Monitoring Systems

Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

